The smartest air fryer we've ever tried is 44% off in this Cyber Monday deal

There are air fryers, and then there's the Dreo ChefMaker. This smart air fryer takes the reins and does all the hard stuff for you, which is why we awarded it an Editor's Choice award when we reviewed it earlier this year. In fact, the only downside to the Dreo ChefMaker is that it's quite expensive, so I couldn't believe it when I saw that it was reduced by 44% at Amazon in this Cyber Monday sale.

When we used this air fryer to cook everything from steak to cake, it wowed us with its user-friendly design and incredible cooking performance. I'd already highlighted it as one of the top air fryer deals for Black Friday, when it was down to $210, but this additional saving cuts prices by an extra $11, taking the Dreo ChefMaker under $200 for the first time.

Why we love the Dreo ChefMaker Air Fryer

The ChefMaker is one of the best air fryers we tried this year. It's great at air frying, but it can also steam cook and features a combi setting to crisp up meats without drying them out. Its Chef Mode allows you to follow step-by-step recipes from your phone, and even monitor your food using the in-built meat thermometer.

Out of all the features that come with the Dreo ChefMaker, it was the Chef Mode that impressed us the most. It comes with a range of step-by-step video-guided recipes, and a temperature probe that allows you to monitor your meal remotely. The air fryer will even stop cooking when your food reaches its desired doneness, which is how we achieved some unbelievably tasty steaks without any of the stress when we tried this machine.

While it's super smart, it's also good at the basics. When we used it to make french fries, one of the standard tests we do with every air fryer we review, they came out incredibly crisp and evenly-browned. And when using steam combi cooking, we were even able to make a delicious cake with the surprisingly wide cooking basket.