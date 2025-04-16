Ninja Crispi just dropped a pink air fryer — and I wish it wasn't a limited edition

I've been reviewing air fryers for five years, so I'm regularly asked all sorts of questions from prospective buyers. The surprising questiojn I hear the most, though, is "which air fryer looks the best?" Or, rather, which is the least ugly option to display in my otherwise pristine kitchen.

Well, I finally have an answer, but there's a downside. Ninja's latest release is its Crispi air fryer in a fresh and lighthearted shade of pink, but it's a limited-edition drop.

I can't lie; when I saw that you could now buy the Ninja Crispi in pink, I immediately wished I'd held off before buying my navy blue Crispi. Perhaps good things really do come to those who wait.

Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System: $179 at Ninjakitchen The Ninja Crispi Cooking System includes a cooking pod, two cooking and storage containers, complete with lids and crisper plates. You can buy additional TempWare containers at NinjaKitchen for as little as $29. The Pink, Mint, and Periwinkle colorways are available for a limited time.

The Ninja Crispi is an air fryer like no other. With a removable air frying lid and a selection of glass containers that can be used to prep, store, cook and serve your food in one go, it's reinvented what you can do with the best air fryers.

But if you've been holding off buying the latest air frying has to offer, Ninja's new limited-edition colors could sway you. Available in Pink, Mint, and Periwinkle for a limited time, these spring-ready shades will bring fun and color to any kitchen.

About the Ninja Crispi

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja Crispi is the first of its kind; a self-described "portable cooking system" that includes a 4-qt and 6-cup TempWare glass container, two storage lids, and a Ninja Crispi PowerPod, which attaches onto the glass containers to cook or reheat everything from meal-prepped lunch to leftover takeout.

While it doesn't offer the in-depth temperature adjustments of a typical air fryer, I think it's a convenient option for busy professionals or students without much storage space.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Crispi is designed to be portable, meaning you can take both the TempWare containers and the PowerPod itself to the office or potluck dinners to cook just about anywhere.

Another big win is the fact that you can prep, cook and serve your meal all in one dishwasher-safe container, which is a great feature for those who hate doing the dishes.

The air fryer has four settings:

Max Crisp

Bake

Air Fry

Recrisp

And you can also adjust the timings using the plus and minus buttons on either side of the compact digital display.

I've noted in my testing that these settings don't come with exact temperature presets, so there's a bit of a learning curve to using this air fryer.

Easter chic

(Image credit: Ninja)

These three limited-edition colorways are undeniably seasonal, with the pastel pink, vibrant mint, or muted periwinkle all looking like the colors the Easter bunny might leave dotted around your yard.

While it's the first time I've seen Ninja offer such bright colors in its kitchen appliances, this release certainly aligns with a trend in the appliance market.

From Breville's brass accents range, which brings sophistication to the brand's classic stainless steel appliances, to Moccamaster's new calming Ocean colorway, kitchen companies are now experimenting with eye-catching new shades. And I, for one, am all for it.

My one request for Ninja? Next time, please release these fun shades before I cave in to FOMO and buy the latest must-have kitchen gadget. While I'm still loving my Ninja Crispi, knowing I missed my chance to have a pastel pink air fryer in my kitchen is a definite dampener.