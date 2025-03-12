Ninja’s FrostVault Cooler just leveled up — now it’s ultra portable

Eating outdoors just got easier

Ninja FrostVault Wheeled cooler
(Image credit: Ninja)

When you hear the word ‘Ninja,’ your first association is probably to think of one of the best air fryers or best blenders. But despite the brand’s prowess in the kitchen, it performs well outside, too.

From the best grills and outdoor electric ovens, Ninja has a firm place in the best outdoor cooler's market, particularly with its innovative FrostVault Cooler.

What’s more, this outstanding cooler, which offers premium ice retention and fridge-safe food storage for days, has just gone portable — great news for any Ninja fans planning an outside adventure this spring and summer.

What's new?

In an upgrade to Ninja’s FrostVault Cooler, the latest edition features two puncture-resistant, all-terrain wheels, meaning that your food won’t get stuck in rough ground on your way to your campsite or BBQ. It also features a carry handle that can be extended for extra portability when transporting. And when you’re off enjoying your adventure, your food will stay secure as the cooler has a lockable lid and drawer latch.

The Ninja Frost Vault Wheeled Cooler is available in three sizes — with either a 30, 45 or 65-quart capacity and in four colorways, including Lakeshore Blue, Birch Beige, Slate Grey and Cloud White. Prices start from $279 at Ninja Kitchenn for the 30-quart model to $349 at Ninja Kitchen for the 65-quart version.

Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler, 30-quart
Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler, 30-quart: $279 at Ninjakitchen

The Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler is available in three sizes, starting with a 30-quart capacity. It has a top compartment and pull out drawer to keep food separate and sturdy all-terrain wheels for easy portability.

For U.K. readers, the cooler starts at £249 and can be found now at NinjaKitchen.co.uk.

View Deal

What does FrostVault technology offer?

Image 1 of 3
Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler in Cloud White
(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja cooling system is based on innovative FrostVault technology. Cold transfers into the cooler’s Dry Zone area to keep food cool, dry and separate at the food-safe temperatures, under 40°F, with Ninja claiming it will do this for 40 days.

Apart from offering FrostVault technology, this cooler, like its previous non-wheeled incarnation, comes with a drawer, allowing you to separate food and keep raw protein away from cooked food.

Although the 3-inch wall takes away some of the internal storage space, it offers plenty of insulation, and its hard sides also make it secure to use and keep food in place without squashing.

The 30-quart cooler can hold up to 48 cans without ice and 20 cans with ice, while the largest capacity cooler, the 65-quart version, can hold up to 97 cans without ice and 54 cans with ice. And, now, with the addition of the handle, you'll never have to endure a full workout before enjoying your outdoor feast.

Camilla Sharman
Camilla Sharman
Staff Writer, Homes

Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.  

As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.  

