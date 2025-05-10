I just tested the iconic Breville Bambino Plus — and it's the perfect espresso machine for small spaces

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that my favorite part of my job is testing the best espresso machines.

Whether that means playing with super-expensive prosumer gear like the Smeg EMC02 Manual Espresso Machine or testing classic, long-standing machines like the Breville (Sage) Bambino Plus, it's always a good time.

While I (naturally) like some machines more than others, it's rare that I say "this espresso machine is perfect for everyone". Every single one of you have different requirements, so there is no one perfect espresso machine. Some people don't have enough counter space for an espresso machine with a grinder, and some people dispel anything other than a dual-boiler as a waste of money.

The Breville (Sage in the U.K.) Bambino Plus falls into that "not for everyone" category. I'll explain why — and who it is perfect for — in detail. So, is the Breville Bambino Plus for you? Let's find out.

Breville Bambino Plus: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Breville (Sage in the U.K.) Bambino Plus is one of the most iconic entry-level espresso machines for a reason. It's got some quirks, like a super-tiny drip tray and a janky group head, but it's one of the most compact machines to actually make real espresso. I still think $500 is pricey for a simple espresso machine, so I'd grab this while it's on sale.

Teeny-tiny machine for teeny-tiny homes

I live in a pretty compact 1-bedroom apartment. I don't have a massive amount of space for a huge espresso machine in my kitchen. My personal espresso machine is the 17.5-inch De'Longhi La Specialista Opera — and I had to buy an expensive freestanding counter to fit it into my kitchen. (And, if I'm being honest, it still doesn't really fit, and I'm always walking into it.)

If you, like me, have a tiny kitchen, you're restricted in what espresso machines you can have.

So, what is one to do?

Enter the Bambino Plus.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Bambino Plus is just 7.6 inches wide, which is massively smaller than my huge 17.5 inch La Specialista Opera.

True, there are other compact espresso machines, but a lot of these machines sacrifice purity and pressure for size. The Bambino Plus is not one of those machines — it can brew technically perfect espresso that will impress casual coffee drinkers and enthusiasts alike.

However, some espresso purists may not be impressed.

Quirky is as quirky does

As with almost every espresso machine, the Bambino Plus has some quirks. For starters, you need a super fine grind. I'd say even finer than my De'Longhi La Specialista Opera. I'd recommend one of the best grinders to use with the Bambino Plus. I got best results with the Eureka Mignon Specialita.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On top of that, there's the tiny drip tray that needs emptying after every use. Well, I can put up with that, as I don't desire to have dirty water standing in my house like some kind of coffee-swamp anyway.

I also had an issue with the static steam wand. It's physically incapable of moving out to the side, so you're stuck steaming milk at a prescribed (uncomfortable) angle.

Then there's the janky group head. I seriously had to yank the group handle to get it in and out of the group head. Right, I can overlook that too, as long as my coffee tastes good.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Thankfully for the Bambino Plus, all these quirks were ignorable when the espresso tasted as good as it did. However, I'm not going to mislead you and pretend that this machine is 10/10 perfect, because it's not. Be wary of these quirks if you do choose to get the Bambino Plus.

No dual boilers here

Then we come onto the more intrinsic shortcomings. Again, these aren't massive downsides, just things to be aware of — and why this might not be the machine for you.

As this is a ThermoJet machine, it's not as 'technically' advanced as other espresso machines on the market. Most cheap espresso machines have a thermoblock heating system, which is literally just a block that heats up. Thermoblocks aren't all bad, though — they can heat up in seconds, as opposed to a dual boiler's 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Bambino Plus, however, doesn't have a thermoblock or a dual boiler. It has something called a "ThermoJet", which is a trademarked Breville creation. ThermoJet is, in my opinion, pretty similar to a more common thermoblock. In testing, I didn't find any major improvements compared to my De'Longhi La Specialista Opera. Both a thermoblock and the Breville ThermoJet physically cannot control temperatures to the degree (unlike the Smeg EMC02, which has three thermoblocks that most certainly can).

Even so, I think these cheaper heating systems are adept enough for most users. Obviously, serious coffee purists will disagree.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are some coffee lovers who will only ever use dual boiler espresso machines. If you don't know the difference between your standard, cheaper compact espresso machines and dual boiler machines, let me walk you through it.

Dual boilers have (you guessed it) two boilers. These boilers tend to be larger than thermoblocks. Dual boilers also have better stability and therefore make better espresso — but there's a catch. Dual boilers start from around $1,500 on a good day. Breville's Dual Boiler is an eye-watering $1,599.

However, if you're short on space (and $$$) like me, dual boilers are a pipe dream, and we've gotta make do with compact thermoblocks.

With great power comes great responsibility

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But, despite these quirks and lack of dual boiler, there's a reason the Bambino Plus is so iconic. It's lauded online as the best compact espresso machine, and the best entry-level espresso machine. And now that I've tested it thoroughly, I can attest to that. This is the best entry-level espresso machine.

One of the best things about the Bambino Plus is its premium features stuffed into its tiny 7.5-inch size.

The Bambino Plus has a PID controller, which you'll find on much pricier machines like the dual-boiler Breville or the widely-adored Bianca Lelit. A PID controller, in simple terms, manages water temperature throughout brewing. If the water is too cold, the espresso won't extract properly, and if it's too hot, it'll burn the coffee.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Remarkably, the Bambino Plus has a PID controller, despite being $499 (which is still expensive, but that's neither here nor there). Some would say a PID controller is almost redundant on a thermoblock machine, as thermoblock heating elements basically increase in temperature throughout brewing and are pretty hard to control in the first place. As I discussed earlier, only dual boiler machines (upwards of $1,500 on a good day!) can really control this.

While you can't adjust the temperature of the espresso you brew, I never found this to be a problem. Every single shot of espresso I brewed with the Bambino Plus was utterly divine — even when I was still getting to grips with the machine and pulling shots that made my inner barista wince.

There's enough on the Bambino Plus to impress both non-coffee-nerd family members and espresso purists alike. You can fiddle with pre-infusion times and set dosage times, the steam wand is powerful enough to make barista-quality microfoam, and the Breville branded milk jug is great for latte art.

In short, the Bambino Plus is pretty easy to master, so should be attainable for even the most inexperienced baristas around (and enthusiasts alike).

If you want an espresso machine that brews close to barista-quality espresso without breaking the bank or occupying half your kitchen, there's nothing like the Breville Bambino Plus. Other compact machines tend to make sub-par espresso and can't steam milk as deftly. I would be 100% happy using the Bambino Plus as my only machine, and I bet you would too.