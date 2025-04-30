Watch out, Breville: Cuisinart's new espresso collection offers barista-worthy features, at half the price

Cuisinart has sold coffee makers for decades. You could say, they're pretty good at it. But, this new espresso collection is the brand's first attempt at premium-level espresso machines — and they've launched with a not-so-premium price.

The three new machines all have a bottomless portafilter, which is pretty unique for an entry-level espresso machine. And that means you can watch your coffee as it brews, keeping an eye on what's happening, as well as picking up on any channelling issues.

Plus, it also offers cold brewing, which is a very popular feature we're seeing on all the latest espresso machines like the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera and Breville Oracle Jet.

So, what is Cuisinart's new lineup? There's the EM-640 Grind & Brew Espresso Machine for $599.95, the EM-320 Espresso Bar Machine for $349.95 and the EM-160 Slim Espresso Machine for $229.95. All now available on Cuisinart.com and select retailers.

Cuisinart EM-640 Grind & Brew Espresso Machine: $599.95 at Cuisinart Looking to make café-quality coffee at home? Cuisinart's new Grind & Brew will slide nicely onto your kitchen countertop ready to brew your next drink. Yes, there's a hefty price tag on the most premium model of Cuisinart's new espresso collection, but think of the money you'll save not spending money out and about on your daily hot or cold brew.

Barista-level brewing

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

While there's some impressive specs in Cuisinart's new Espresso Bar collection, they're not really ones we haven't seen before. Which is why I'd ask the question, "Would I consider buying this machine?"

Firstly, it's important to look at the price. Focusing on the most expensive of the range, the Grind & Brew which Cuisinart is coining as an "all-in-one countertop coffee shop", it is a big price for an entry-level machine.

If we compare it to the likes of the Ninja Luxe Café, most similar in specs, it's around $100 more expensive. But, luxe features on the Cuisinart like the bottomless portafilter may be worth the extra cost.

The Ninja does have 25 grind settings though as opposed to the Cuisinart's 16 and they both have integrated accessory storage. So, depending on what you're after will determine if it's worth the cost.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

And then it comes down to the way it looks. I'm honestly not a huge fan of a matte black exterior and I'm also not really a fan of the collection as a whole when it comes to appearance. In a kitchen filled with lighter colours, I'm a much bigger fan of stainless steel for its luxe appeal.

Ultimately, it doesn't exude the same premium design of some of the best espresso machines like Ninja and the Breville Oracle Jet. Yes, the Oracle Jet is an incredibly expensive option and one I wouldn't invest in if I was looking for an entry-level espresso machine, but you also absolutely get what you pay for.

What Cuisinart does promise though is that you'll be able to get hands-on with the entire coffee-making process from brewing to froth, and considering the features on offer, it definitely seems to be true.

Either way, it's a step in the right direction for Cuisinart as it boldly enters the espresso market with cold coffee lovers in mind.

The rest of the line

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

Of course, there's two other models in Cuisinart's collection — the Slim and Espresso Bar. For a mid-range price, the Espresso Bar is a step down from the Grind & Brew, but still features the bottomless portafilter, as well as 20 bars of pressure for balance extraction, cold extraction, a stream/frothing wand and a cup-warming plate on top of the machine. For this, it's $349.95.

And for the lowest price in the lineup, but still a fairly hefty sum, for $299.95 there's the Slim. 15 bars of pressure and a hidden 1.5l removable water reservoir at the back, this option is for anyone short on space. At only 12.8(L) x 6.54(W) x 14.45 (H), it's a lot smaller than the Grind & Brew.

As Jennifer Stock, Senior Director Production Manager at Cuisinart puts it: "We're giving people the tools to play barista in their own kitchen and create their favorite beverages with confidence, creativity, and style."