I thought $149 was too cheap for a good espresso machine, but De’Longhi proved me wrong

Getting into coffee feels like learning a new language — and that's coming from someone who literally has a professional background in it. Don't even get me started on the specialist equipment that looks like medieval torture devices.

While it's definitely worth getting one of the best coffee grinders and best coffee scales, all this equipment can be really daunting at the start.

So I'll help you out by recommending the De'Longhi Stilosa. The best espresso machines are often around the $1,000 mark, especially big names like Breville. The De'Longhi Stilosa is one of the best beginner-friendly budget-friendly espresso machines. Although it needs some practice and finesse to get café-quality shots, I'll teach you exactly how to achieve that right now.

De'Longhi Stilosa: $149 at Amazon I discuss everything in 2,000-word detail in my 4-star De'Longhi Stilosa review, but here's the TLDR: the Stilosa is a remarkable machine considering its price. It makes technically wonderful espresso, heats up quickly, and has a very powerful steam wand capable of aerating velvety milk.

Just needs a few tweaks

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

More often than not, when you try and snag a cheap espresso machine, you're left with watery, weak espresso that takes nothing like the cafe down the road, or even the Starbucks across town. Not the De'Longhi Stilosa, though.

As promised, I'll teach you exactly how to turn this $149 gadget into an almost-Breville coffeemaking machine. Don't get me wrong, right out of the box, the Stilosa is great. It's capable of reaching 15-bar pressure and comes with single-walled portafilter baskets for 'proper' espresso. But for just $149, some sacrifices will have been made, and that comes in the form of accessories.

First, I'd recommend repurposing the tamper that comes with the Stilosa and getting a cheap metal tamper. As the Stilosa has a 51mm portafilter basket (where the coffee goes, as you can see in the picture below), you'll need one of the same size. You can get a budget one for $6-9 on Amazon or a spring-loaded one for $42 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Next, you'll need either an accurate kitchen scale, or one of the best coffee scales. This is to ensure you've got your ratios right. You should be aiming for around a 1:2 coffee to espresso ratio. For a double shot, I always dose 18g of finely-ground coffee for 36g of espresso. With my Wacaco Exagram Pro scale, this is very easy to achieve.

Last, but very much not least, you'll need to check out the best coffee grinders. For my testing, I used the Eureka Mignon Specialita and the Comandante C40 MK4, but the Baratza Encore ESP is much more affordable and will be more than enough.

With just the $199 Baratza grinder and the $49 Wacaco scale, you're well on your way to cafe-quality coffee with this $149 De'Longhi machine.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You should also know that if you don't have a proper grinder, you will never achieve perfect espresso. Even if you have a $2,000 Breville Dual Boiler machine, your espresso will not be right. A good grinder is more important than the espresso machine itself — and the De'Longhi Stilosa is case in point. With a good grinder and professional technique, you can achieve technically perfect espresso with just a $149 machine.

For more thorough info, I've already written about tips for making perfect coffee at home.

You don't need to be a pro to get pro results

Although I have a background in professional coffeemaking (barista-ing doesn't really have the same ring to it), it's very possible to get these results without fancy, professional equipment.

The Baratza grinder and Wacaco scale I recommended above are both very reasonably priced for what they are, and can help you achieve results like this.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

The steam wand on the De'Longhi Stilosa is very powerful — at first, I thought perhaps even too powerful. However, with a little practice, I was able to get deliciously velvety microfoam. To do this, I just had to control my steaming angle.

I held the milk jug at about a 45° angle and put the tip of the steam wand halfway in the milk. After tweaking a little to create a vortex, I aerated the milk and was able to pour the gorgeous latte art you can see above.

The Stilosa's steam wand performs like a $500 espresso machine's, and I was incredibly impressed by it. This is truly a latte-art lover's dream.

Don't judge a book by its cover

Don't get me wrong — I know the Stilosa doesn't look great. With a plasticky finish and an almost flimsy weight of just 2 pounds, it looks like it costs $149. Even so, I didn't find that this design impacted performance. Actually, the compact size of just 8 x 11 x 12 inches could actually be a plus for people with small kitchens.

Although the Stilosa is very plasticky, you can't really ask for everything for something so affordable. It's just $149 (the U.K. version is £104), and some sacrifices will have been made to get achieve this super-low price.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Function is, of course, more important than appearance, so I think it's reasonable to look past this plasticky aesthetic. However, it could raise some questions about longevity. As I'm often reviewing espresso machines simultaneously and in quick succession, I haven't had a chance to put the Stilosa to the long-term test yet.

Sometimes plastic drip trays can erode and get a little flaky after long-term use, and sometimes plastic attachments can break off. However, De'Longhi offers a minimum warranty of one year, and my parents' De'Longhi Icona Vintage (£126, not available in the U.S. anymore) is still clinging onto life at nine years old. So, I'd have some faith in the cheap and cheerful Stilosa.

In terms of cheap espresso machines, there's really no competition. No other budget machines I've used can rival the Stilosa.

Let me know what you think in the comments. Do you think that the Stilosa worth $149/£104? Do you think it could go head-to-head with a pricier espresso machine?