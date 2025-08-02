I've reviewed countless espresso machines this year — but there's only one you need to buy

I'm on a mission to try out every single one of the best espresso machines. I don't think I'm a crazy coffee lover until I start going through my list of dream espresso machines: like the more traditional Rocket espresso machines or Lelit espresso machines, the Breville Oracle Jet, or the as-prosumer-as-prosumer-gets Slayer espresso machines.

But to get great coffee you need a great grinder, whether that's a Baratza Encore, Comandante hand grinder, or a budget Breville option. Thankfully, I've tested loads of 'em, too.

But even though I review countless espresso machines, my heart always yearns for one. One small, unassuming, special little machine: the Breville Bambino Plus.

What to look for on espresso machines

Before I tell you exactly what machine I recommend for most people, there's a few details you should know about.

Don't buy a budget espresso machine without checking for important features first. These features are integral to a good machine. You'll want a PID controller, which prevents your coffee from burning or tasting weak, a powerful steam wand, and single-walled portafilters (not dual).

Thankfully, the machine I'm about to recommend has all three of these, and is under $500.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Of course it's the Breville Bambino Plus. Every coffee I make on this machine is delectable, delicious, decadent. It steams milk like a pro. And it's just so easy to use.

But I know espresso machines are a big purchase, which is why there are a few more things you should probably take into account before you buy one.

What to think about when shopping for espresso machines

Firstly, you'll need to come up with a budget. While some machines are as cheap as $150, they won't perform well without a good grinder — which start from about $150.

Secondly, you'll need to think about your home. Do you have a small kitchen? Do you have a dedicated countertop for the espresso machine + coffee setup? Will the coffee machine be out all of the time?

Thirdly, you'll need to figure out what you want in an espresso machine. Do you prioritize delicious espresso over milk texture? Or do you want to be able to pour Instagrammable lattes?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Once you've got these figured out, you'll be able to choose an espresso machine with confidence. But, as I said in my headline, there's only one machine I would choose over and over again: the Breville Bambino Plus.

The only espresso machine you need to buy

If I spent the rest of my days waxing lyrical about this espresso machine, it wouldn't be enough. I need to praise this machine until I'm blue in the face — maybe that'll really get my point across.

I adore the Breville Bambino Plus.

This is my favorite espresso machine. Thanks to its built-in PID controller (that I talked about above), the compact size, 4-hole powerful steam wand, and attractive design, this is everything I could ask for in an espresso machine and more.

Everything about this machine is perfect for me. Obviously, you may have different requirements, but for most people, I'll always recommend the Bambino Plus.

The PID controller means every single shot is perfect. The steam wand can turn milk into delightfully smooth foam in under a minute. It's compact enough to fit in most kitchens. And it's beyond easy to use. Perfect for beginners, casual coffee drinkers, and enthusiasts alike.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There's no doubt in my mind: this is the espresso machine for most people. If you adore coffee to a slightly dramatic extent, but your family members just want homemade PSLs in no time? Bambino Plus.

Small kitchen but want great coffee? Bambino Plus.

Lower budget but need something pro-level? Bambino Plus.

What do you think? Do you agree with me? Which machine would you recommend instead? Let me know in the comments.

