Experts recommend the ‘wind tunnel method’ to keep your house cool in a heatwave — and it won’t cost you a dime

We all look forward to the warmer weather and spending more time outdoors soaking up the sun’s rays, but when the heat continues to escalate we are often unprepared.

Our homes can quickly become heat traps, and rather than offering a cool escape, they can feel even hotter than outside.

Having a good night’s sleep is out of the question, and even one of the best cooling fans will have its work cut out to compete with the heat.

Not only that, following a disturbed night, we find it even harder to cope with a heatwave during the day.

While I’m all for wearing loose, cotton clothing and staying hydrated by drinking iced coffee on repeat, intense heat calls for a few more drastic measures to cool down our homes. Rather than battening down the hatches to stop the heat seeping in, and employing the caveman method, I’m ready to throw my windows and doors open wide.

But, why do experts believe the "wind tunnel method" is the best method to keep your home cool in a heatwave?

What is the ‘wind tunnel method’?

I turned to Jade Oliver, showroom stylist at Express Bi-Folding Doors, to discover the secret that lies behind cooling down your home in a heatwave. And the best bit? It won’t cost you a dime.

“The simplest and most cost-effective way to cool your home is by creating a cross-breeze,” says Oliver. “Open windows or doors at opposite ends of your home to encourage airflow — it acts like a natural wind tunnel that pushes warm air out and pulls cooler air in.”

She adds, “ It’s a technique we regularly use in our showrooms when temperatures rise, and it can instantly reduce the indoor heat.”

This zero-cost method, often overlooked in favor of fans or air conditioning, is one of the most sustainable ways to ventilate a property. Plus, it works especially well in modern homes that benefit from wide windows and sliding doors.

Although it can still work well in all homes. I live in an older property with sash windows, and they can be easily opened to create a large airway.

However, if you don’t have large windows you can still create the same effect. Oliver says, “This trick works in any home with two accessible points for air to move through. To boost the effect, open upper windows upstairs to let hot air escape, as heat naturally rises.”

How does a cross breeze work?

A cross breeze is effectively cross ventilation. It works by wind entering through one access point, such as a door or window, and exiting through an opening on the opposite side.

The method creates a current of air across the interior of your home which allows for passive cooling. The cooling method is powered by wind, so no energy is required.

Apart from cooling down your home, it’s a common method to reduce pollutants.

Alternative methods to cool your home

Apart from the "wind tunnel method", there may be times when you don’t want your doors and windows open wide to create a cross breeze.

When this is the case, Oliver suggests the following methods to cool your home.

1. Time your air flow right

Oliver advises that it’s best to ventilate your home during the coolest parts of the day — typically early morning and late evening. And she says, “Avoid leaving windows open in the middle of the day when the air outside is hotter than inside, otherwise you risk letting in warm air and making your home even hotter.”

2. Keep your curtains, blinds closed

Start by keeping your curtains and blinds closed during the day, then once the heat starts to drop they can be opened again. Oliver also recommends investing in a thermal or blackout curtain to keep rooms significantly cooler.

3. Create a DIY ‘cool room’

“Focus on keeping just one room as your designated cool space, ideally one that's naturally shaded,” says Oliver. And she suggests, “Set up fans, keep blinds drawn, and move there during the hottest parts of the day to avoid overheating the entire house.”

4. Swap your bedding

Don’t forget to swap heavy duvets and throws for lightweight cotton or linen versions. “Natural fabrics are more breathable and help regulate body temperature better than synthetics,” says Oliver.

It’s also worth opting for light-colored bedding, as they reflect rather than absorb the heat.

And while you’re thinking about staying cool at night, consider switching your mattress for one of the best cooling mattresses, as we can all benefit from a good night’s sleep.

5. Turn off your tech

Electronics like TVs, laptops, and chargers all generate heat, even when not in use. And being mom of two boys who enjoy gaming, I know just how much heat these appliances kick out!



Apart from turning off unused devices, Oliver also recommends limiting oven time during the hottest part of the day.

As an alternative, I’d recommend one of the best air fryers, which will allow you to enjoy hot meals without heating up your home.

