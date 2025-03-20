Shark's new HydroGo fan can be used in the office, on vacation, and even outdoors — here's why I can't wait to try it

The FlexBreeze Pro Mist and HydroGo will beat the heat

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist
(Image credit: Shark)

With warmer months fast approaching, no doubt we'll soon find ourselves searching for ways to cool down. The yearly ritual of dragging our fans out of the attic can become a whole lot more satisfying with a new purchase. And there's new innovation from Shark that is sure to blow your socks off — or at least blow some very cool air over your face.

Two new fans join the FlexBreeze range and they're called the Pro Mist and HydroGo. The alluring new features? Misting technology that can be used indoors or out. For the Pro Mist, it's $249 at Shark. For the HydroGo, it's $129 at Shark. But what's the difference? We'll jump into it below.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo
Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: $129.99 at Sharkclean

The FlexBreeze HydroGo is all about cooling you, wherever you go. With up to 70ft of of reach and a nifty carry handle, this fan is portable and lightweight — at just 5lbs. It's the perfect solution for anyone looking to keep cool and calm on-the-go.

View Deal
Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist
Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: $249.99 at Sharkclean

The FlexBreeze Pro Mist is a larger fan, though it can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Use it on the pedestal or as a table fan with a portable misting tank that'll mean you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.

View Deal

Using mist to keep you cool

Shark HydroGo

(Image credit: Shark)

Shark are no stranger to making an impressive fan. In fact, in early March Shark dropped a bladeless fan that promises to be the most powerful on the market. And it's not done yet. The award-winning brand have not one, but two new fans to add to their FlexBreeze family — the Pro Mist and HydroGo. They both feature Shark's cutting-edge misting technology, thanks to a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool.

With the Pro Mist, Shark promises an indoor and outdoor fan that is "ultra-powerful, whisper-quiet, and perfect for any space in your home or beyond the backyard." To get it outside, the Pro Mist can run as corded or cordless with 24 hours of runtime at speed 1, six hours at speed 3, and two hours at max speed. And there's two different ways to use it — on a pedestal or as a table fan.

With the HydroGo, at half the price of the Pro Mist, it's a lightweight portable cooling solution that uses the same misting technology, but on a smaller more travel-friendly scale. Available in six colors from Quartz Pink to Honeydew Green and more, you're sure to find one to suit your style. And then, you can enjoy five fan speeds, the spa-like cooling effect of the mist, and up to 12 hours of cooling on a single charge (depending on your speed).

Perfect for on-the-go

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist

(Image credit: Shark)

Fans are great for keeping you cool indoors, but when it's hot outside, mini handheld fans or even paper fans you fashion yourself aren't quite up to the job at keeping you cool on-the-go. That's where these two Shark fans really step up to the plate. Whilst the Pro Mist is a lot more weighty at 15lbs, the ability to turn it into a tabletop fan, remove the Pro Mist Tank and bring it with you whilst you go cordless is a unique quality.

And with the HydroGo, it's quite literally in the name. To keep on-the-go, you can carry this 5lbs lightweight solution with you with the sturdy handle and built in stand. This compact design isn't light on quality though with up to 70ft of reach thanks to the packed in power.

While we haven't got a hands-on review ready to go just yet, we're hoping to get a taster of the portable and misting qualities of this new range — just in time for summer.

Grace Dean
Grace Dean

Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.

