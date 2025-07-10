I'm obsessed with the Shark HydroGo misting fan, and it's 20% off for Prime Day — buy it before it sells out

I thought my cooling fan was good, but then I tried the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo. This thing makes me feel like a lettuce in a luxury grocery store, being finely misted by a gentle breeze of fresh, frosty air.

The FlexBreeze HydroGo dispenses water from a very fine misting mechanism which sits right at the center of the fan. And it's portable, which means I've been taking it with me literally everywhere.

Best of all, the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is currently 20% off at Amazon thanks to the Prime Day deals, which is a surprise to me, because this baby sells itself. And it's been selling like hotcakes, because stock is looking very low at Amazon. Five of the colors have sold out, and in the U.K., there's only one color still available.

So if you're considering buying a fan to help you get through the summer in cool, misty style, I highly recommend you move fast.

Hurry! Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The FlexBreeze HydroGo is reduced by 20% at Amazon right now. It's already sold out in 5 colors, but you can pick it up for $119 in shades grey or white when you shop this Prime Day deal.

U.K. deal Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was £129 now £99 at Amazon Shopping in the U.K.? Stock is even lower, but the HydroGo is still available in one shade, and it's got an even better saving of 24%, knocking it down to £99.

Why I love it

You could be this dog (Image credit: Shark)

See that refreshing breeze of frosty cool air? That could be pointing straight at your sweaty face by tomorrow if you pick up this Prime Day deal before it sells out. And trust me, it feels as good as it looks.

Don't worry about using it indoors. The soft mist is so gentle that I'm not concerned about it drenching my coffee table.

This ultra-quiet fan can also be set up on your desk, bedside table, even at the beach.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.