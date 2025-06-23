People are obsessed with Shark's FlexBreeze HydroGo — here's why it's proving to be the sell-out fan of the summer

Shark's new HydroGo fan may have launched back in March (and here's why I couldn't wait to try it), but, while I was immediately impressed by its design, portability and misting technology, the weather hadn't quite heated up yet and so I was in no rush to buy it.

And then it got really hot. Suddenly, along with everyone else, I was desperately searching in my loft for a fan. And then desperately searching on the internet when it turned out mine had mysteriously disappeared.

Then, I remembered the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo. But, it appears, so did everybody else.

I've seen this fan cooling down creators across social media since its release and I should've known then that I needed to act fast to get my hands on one.

At time of writing, in the U.S., the HydroGo has sold out on Amazon in four of its 11 colors and is selling out fast in the rest. And in the U.K., it's completely sold out!

Shark has got us all in its wonderfully cool jaw. And to make it even more of an appealing deal, it's also been on sale. The fan is currently sitting at just $119.99/£99.99 on Amazon, marking a 20% discount. And while you can't put a price on a good night's sleep, $119 is pretty nice.

Save $30 Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The FlexBreeze HydroGo is selling out fast. This innovative and portable cooling solution brings the breeze both indoors and outdoors. Plus, with cutting-edge misting technology, it creates a spa-like cooling effect that will see temperatures dropping and life in the sunshine improving. With rechargeable batteries, it can last up to 12 hours, keeping you cool and comfy. But, you'll have to be quick; many colors have already sold out.

What we know about the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is focused on cooling you, wherever you go. It boasts a reach of up to 70ft at its highest speed packed into a compact design that can easily be transported by a smart carry handle.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Weighing it at only 5lbs, it's also incredibly lightweight. So, if you want to use it indoors or outdoors, you don't need a whole lot of space to do so.

While Shark says it can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, it does depend on which of the five fan speeds you're using and whether you're taking advantage of the misting technology.

And while it already has an eye-catching, sleek design, it's also available in a wide range of different colors including Quartz Pink, Honeydrew Green and Lavender. Or, if you're a fan of a more neutral look, there's Grey, Dove and Charcoal.

A pop of color seems to be the allure of the summer though with the more colorful picks selling out fast. Or, if you're in the UK, you can't get your hands on a single one.

When Shark launched the HydroGo, it also dropped the FlexBreeze ProMist, too.

And, while it costs a little more (currently on sale for $199), our TG Homes Editor, Millie Fender, tried it out and said: "It cools you off like a cucumber in a lux grocery store".

What users say

(Image credit: Shark)

When a product like the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo goes viral, you can't always be sure if it's worth the hype. But, when you take a look at the reviews, it becomes pretty obvious.

One user called the HydroGo her "new best friend" with another user saying: "Super awesome fan

Though, as is the case with any product, there are some reviews where users called it "extremely overpriced" and worried that it didn't use USB-C for charging, but instead used a barrel connector.

Finally, one user from Florida said: "Take it anywhere, anytime! Not large or bulky and it is light weight. I'm ordering two more!!"

So, it appears there's not enough fans to go around. If you see a HydroGo available, it may well be worth picking one up (or three).