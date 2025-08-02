We canceled our $4,000 pool service after trying this powerful robot pool cleaner

Our house came with a pool. While my three kids were ecstatic about this, I immediately felt overwhelmed at the thought of maintenance. My husband always had a pool growing up, but his parents usually took care of the labor.

Because we knew nothing that first year with the pool, I hired a pool service to take care of the pool; from opening and closing to everything in between, I didn’t have to do anything. While it was nice, the pool service was incredibly expensive.

I knew there had to be a better way. Enter the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra.

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra to the rescue

This year, we opened the pool late, and in my rush, I yanked the cover off solo. Without my husband’s help, I winced as sticks, pinecones and soggy leaves tumbled into the water. It was a mess.

Thankfully, I had just received the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra, the company’s most advanced cordless robot. With our pool service on hold for another week, I figured this was the perfect moment to see what it could really do.

We have a backyard filled with trees and the robot easily picked up the numerous leaves in the pool. It was then we knew that this robot was a keeper, and after just two weeks with the AquaSense 2 Ultra, we canceled our service entirely (a savings of over $4,000!).

With cordless AI pathfinding, surface parking and five-in-one cleaning, from the floor to floating debris, this sleek little robot quickly became our go-to for pool maintenance. It quietly handled the mess nature made.

The AquaSense 2 Ultra handled nearly every aspect of maintenance, from floor cleaning to surface skimming to waterline scrubbing. It even uses an eco-friendly clarifying agent made from recycled crab shells to keep water crystal clear. Our pool looked professionally cleaned, and I didn’t lift a finger (well, except to open the app).

What we love

Easy set-up: The box was so big and the packaging was so overwhelming that I put off the set up. However, once I finally opened it, I was pleasantly surprised by just how quick it was to set up the app and get the machine running.

Truly hands-free cleaning: The AquaSense 2 Ultra cleans floors, walls, the waterline and even the surface, all while filtering and clarifying the water with its built-in ClearWater™ system. It’s basically five devices in one.

Smart navigation + obstacle detection

Equipped with 27 onboard sensors and a HybridSense™ AI system, the robot maps your pool, avoids obstacles and adapts its path in real-time. Even with a bunch of my kids' diving toys scattered around, it powered through efficiently with minimal overlap or missed spots.

User-friendly recovery: When complete or running on a low battery, it floats to the edge. This was a total game-changer because we our old vacuum, I always had to literally get in the pool to retrieve the robot if it wasn’t near the side.

Long runtime: With up to 10 hours of surface cleaning and 5 hours of deep cleaning on a single charge, the Ultra can tackle even large or debris-heavy pools.

Works in above ground pool, too: I wasn’t sure if the Ultra would work in an above ground pool and planned on reviewing it just for an in-ground pool, but it worked beautifully in an above ground pool, too! Our neighbors with a huge above-ground pool, were impressed when I let them use the bot.

Water clarification built-in: One unexpected perk was how the water looked noticeably clearer. I'm talking sparkling. That’s thanks to the robot’s ability to circulate and clarify using a safe, biodegradable agent, something no vacuum we’ve used before could do.

App control and voice alerts: The app lets you control direction, view cleaning routes, and schedule cleanings. And real-time voice updates tell you when the cleaning is done or the battery is low, great when I’m not poolside.

Where it falls short

App connectivity issues: Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi control can be flaky underwater. I lost connection several times and the inability to operate features like Park Mode once submerged was tricky. We are on an acre of land and the pool is way in the backyard, so that could be part of the issue.

It's on the heavy side: Although I go to the gym and consider myself pretty strong, I can barely lift this machine. I have to ask my husband to take it out of the pool and walk it to the charger in the garage. Any time I do it myself, I have to use a hand truck.

Who should consider the AquaSense 2 Ultra

The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is best suited for pool owners who want near-total automation with minimal effort.

It’s an ideal choice for families with large, debris-heavy, or uniquely shaped pools, and for anyone tired of dealing with tangled cords, manual skimming or constant upkeep.

If you’re looking for crystal-clear water without the daily hassle, the Ultra delivers. For those who’ve dreamed of a truly hands-free pool maintenance routine, this robot absolutely lives up to the hype.

The verdict

Our pool has never looked better, and that includes the times when we had professionals servicing it weekly.

The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra has replaced nearly every step of maintenance with quiet, reliable automation. It’s become one of those devices I now can’t imagine summer without.

When I empty the filter basket, I’m still amazed at what it captures: leaves, bugs, sunscreen residue, pine needles, all gone, with zero manual skimming. It is so satisfying.

If you’re serious about pool care but tired of recurring costs or daily upkeep, this robot is a game-changer.

Yes, the upfront investment is steep, but when I compare it to a full season of service fees, the Ultra pays for itself fast.

