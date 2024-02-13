Epic Best Buy sale on appliances — here's my 9 favorite deals

Presidents' Day deals are getting started, and that includes this huge appliance sale at Best Buy. The retailer is taking up to 40% off major and small appliances, meaning it's a great time to pick up gadgets to upgrade your home.

For example, this KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer is $44 at Best Buy right now. this model is $15 off. It's efficient, powerful and best of all, it comes in a range of fun colors. You can also get our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 for $399 at Best Buy ($50 off). It delivers thorough cleaning performance, accurate mapping and it's very simple to use.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite appliance deals at Best Buy. Plus, check out the 3 best deals on our top-rated TVs.

Appliance deals — Best sales now

Appliance sale: deals from $44 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from as much as $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $44. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

KitchenAid 5 Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

For those who are after a powerful hand mixer, this is a great choice. Equipped with five ‘ultra’ speeds, it can quickly handle tough ingredients such as nuts, and whip up delicate meringues. In addition, it’s super easy to use and you can quickly remove accessories with a single button press.

Price check: $44 @ Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with a 64-oz food processor bowl as well as a 72-oz blending jug and two 16-oz single serve cups, all of which fits onto the base. It has 1500 watts of power, meaning it can pulverize anything you throw at it. With three dedicated settings including dough, blend and crush and a pulse setting, its versatility is impressive.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $319 @ Best Buy

This KitchenAid 5.5 Quart stand mixer is on sale for $319. With its 3-point locking bowl lift feature, it’s super sturdy to tackle heavier quantities, and makes it easier to add ingredients. It comes with 11 speeds including a half speed for high to low control.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to compliment your robot vacuum. As the best robot mop we’ve tested, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. It’s mapping is accurate and you can request specific rooms to be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review we said this is the "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."

Samsung 24” Top Control Built-In Dishwasher DW80CG4021SR: was $584 now $429 @ Best Buy

If you’re after a dishwasher, here’s the deal for you. This Samsung dishwasher holds a generous 14 place settings across its two racks. Plus it comes with four cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy and Express 60) and several useful options, including Heated Dry, Sanitize and Hi-Temp Wash. It’s Energy Star certified as well, so you won’t have to worry about expensive running costs.

GE 7.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer GTD42EASJWW: was $701 now $519 @ Best Buy

This electric dryer from GE comes with all kinds of settings and features, despite the reduced price. There are three core programs to choose from — cottons, casuals and delicates — with different levels of drying for each. It dries for the optimal time in each case using sensors. There’s also a manual timed dry which ranges from 10-80 minutes. Four overall temperature settings are included on top of this as well as the option to activate extended dry to reduce wrinkling. With a 7.2 cu ft capacity, there's ample room in this dryer.

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable SMART Front Load Washer WM4000HBA: was $1,199 now $849 @ Best Buy

Need a new washer? Look no further than this LG deal. It comes with all of the bells and whistles including 12 wash cycles, 5 temperature settings, 5 soil levels and 5 spin cycles. You’re not limited here either, because you can download additional cycles via the compatible app. Whichever you choose, the washer will use its sensors to adjust for the best fabric care. You can even pair up this washing machine with the compatible dryer via the app so they can communicate to find appropriate settings in advance. Being Energy Star certified and stackable makes it all the more attractive. Note: Amazon has a cheaper price, but it comes from a third-party retailer.

Price check: $730 @ Amazon