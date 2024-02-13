The 3 top TVs we've tested are on sale now — save up to $800

Enjoyed the Super Bowl? Don't worry if you didn't get the TV you wanted, as many of the best Super Bowl TV deals have stuck around. In fact, the top 3 best TVs we're reviewed are all on sale right now with huge savings up for grabs.

The TV we rank as the best for most people, the Hisense 65-inch U8K 4K QLED TV. is $898 at Amazon right now. This is $800 off its original asking price of $1,699. It's an incredible deal on an extremely bright, spectacularly colorful TV.

Or, if you're ready to splurge, the best-looking TV we've reviewed is the Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV for $1,897 at Amazon, which is $600 off. The S95C provides truly stunning visuals with strong brightness and contrast. It also comes with Samsung's One Connect Box, which makes cable management a cinch. Note that this TV has sold for $1,797 in this past, but this is still a good deal.

Keep scrolling to see more deals on the top TVs we've reviewed at Tom's Guide. Plus, check out the best Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals and this awesome iPad sale at Amazon and Best Buy.

Top-reviewed TV deals

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $898 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

TCL QM8 75" Mini-LED TV: was $2,299 now $1,498 @ Amazon

The TCL QM8 is one of the company's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience few can complain about. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable gaming, up to as much as 240 via VRR, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value.

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy