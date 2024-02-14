Massive Echo sale at Amazon — score Echo Glow, Echo Buds, Echo Show and more from $19

Happy Valentine's Day! Amazon is feeling the love by offering a host of discounts on Echo hardware. Unfortunately, most of these won't arrive on time for Valentine's Day delivery, but that's fine if you're treating yourself.

The excellent Echo Buds (2023) are $39 at Amazon. They're $10 off, and a steal for a pair of earbuds with great sound, a comfortable fit and full Alexa integration. Plus, you can get our best smart speaker, the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) for $39 at Amazon. This compact device can play music, control your smart home devices, extend your Eero WiFi connection, and much more. It's currently $20 off.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Echo sales.

Echo deals — Best sales now

Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

This fun little Alexa accessory is a smart light whose colors you can change by tapping it, or by asking Amazon's assistant. Plus, you can add it to your Alexa routines, so it changes color based on the time, weather, or some other event.

Amazon Echo Auto: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.

Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Buds have dropped to just $39. These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones and an semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to 5 hours of battery life, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

Echo Buds with ANC: was $119 now $74 @ Amazon

Previously known as the Echo Buds 2, the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancelation offer good sound quality and great integration with Alexa. As their new name suggests, they also offer active noise cancelation that does a solid job blocking outside distractions. In our Echo Buds 2 review, we said they were a great cheap AirPods Pro alternative.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.