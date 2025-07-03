This never happens — Ninja's Luxe Café coffee maker is $90 off in early Prime Day deal

Ever since its release in 2024, the sellout Ninja Luxe Café espresso machine has rarely gone on sale. So this $90 off Amazon Prime Day discount is a rare opportunity to save on one of Ninja's top-selling products.

With a full price of $599, this coffee maker is not cheap, but it offers phenomenal value that outpaces anything you'll find in our best espresso machine guide — and that's before this $90 saving.

We gave the Ninja Luxe Café a 4.5-star rating in our review, and loved its ultra-capable quad shot and cold brew features. It even has a cold foam setting, allowing you to make delicious iced lattes all summer long.

Why we love the Ninja Luxe Café

(Image credit: Future)

In testing, our reviewer Camryn found making delicious espresso from home easier than ever with the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series.

She found that its automatic milk steaming created the perfect texture without any manual steaming required, and because it has an in-built whisk, it can even texturize cold milk.

Other intelligent features include its weight-based dosing, which means you'll never waste coffee beans. Plus, the assisted grinder settings suggest changes to your grind size based on the speed of your espresso extraction. In other words, this coffee maker will prevent you from ever having to drink a bad brew.

When Ninja released its new Ninja Luxe Café Pro model earlier this year, I started to look for discounts on the OG model. This is the best I've seen so far, with a 15% saving on its $599 price.