Overwhelmed by coffee jargon? Here are the 5 key espresso terms you need to know

The Coffee Lab (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I'm Erin, and welcome to the nineteenth episode of The Coffee Lab, the series where we forget coffee snobbery. The Coffee Lab is all about making coffee fun. Join me as I help you kickstart your coffee journey!

Getting into coffee can feel impossible at first. But fret not! I'm here to help. I'm an ex-barista and now a professional coffee tester, so I can help you understand the most important parts of your espresso machine.

If you're a total newbie, forget everything you've learned so far. These five key terms are all you need to know right now. Of course, the more your confidence grows, the more you'll absorb and retain, but if you're pulling out your hair and stressing over niche jargon on the daily, you're doing yourself a disservice. You don't need to be perfect on the first try! All you need is an espresso machine and a clear head. I can take care of the rest.

So strap in as I teach you exactly what you need to know to start pulling shots like a professional barista. And, most importantly, have fun! Coffee is all about enjoyment. If you're doing things "wrong" but having fun, go you! That's all that matters.

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What's a portafilter?

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A portafilter is the handle of the basket. I've also seen this called a group handle.

A portafilter basket is where you put your coffee. This is where the espresso machine will send water to extract your espresso.

That's it! I told you it was easy.

What's a tamper?

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The tamper is the circular accessory you use to tamp (press down on) the coffee grounds. If you hear someone say tamp the coffee, this is what they're referring to. You want to apply around 20kg of pressure — which basically means just push hard, but be mindful to keep the coffee level.

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This is to flatten and compact the coffee grounds and create an even surface for the water to flow through (preventing channeling).

What's channeling?

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Channeling is where water flows through channels in the coffee rather than saturating the entire portafilter. This is caused by an uneven grind, uneven tamp, or an uneven dose. When you put coffee in the portafilter basket, you want to make sure it's flat, evenly distributed, and there are no major clumps.

A channeled espresso will taste sour and bitter and generally unpleasant. Nothing you wouldn't be able to mask with syrups, though!

What's puck prep?

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Puck prep is kind of a coffee snob term. It refers to everything you do to prepare your espresso. When people say, "Make sure you do your puck prep right," they're referring to the following:

Grinding your beans evenly, using one of the best grinders

Weighing out the right amount of ground coffee, using one of the best coffee scales

Putting the coffee in your portafilter basket and making sure there are no huge clumps

Tamping with proper pressure

What's overextraction/underextraction?

Image 1 of 2 Underextracted (Image credit: Erin Bashford) Perfect (Image credit: Erin Bashford) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Both are bad!

Overextraction is where the coffee has spent too much time with water or pressure, resulting in a burned, bitter coffee. You have probably ground your coffee too coarsely.

Underextraction is where the coffee hasn't spent enough time with water or pressure, making a sour, acidic coffee. You have probably ground your coffee too finely.

If your coffee is coming out really slowly, that's overextraction. This will taste incredibly intense and burned, like charcoal.

If your coffee is coming out quickly, that's underextraction. This will taste like lemon juice. Nasty!

Did I answer all of your jargon-related questions? Let me know in the comments if you want me to explain anything else.

I release new episodes of The Coffee Lab every Friday, so be sure to check back next week for the next coffee adventure.

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