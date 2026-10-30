Our favorite dehumidifier is 21% off ahead of Black Friday — pick one up now to stop mold, musty odors and humidity

I was fed up with waking up each morning to see my windows covered in condensation. Beyond looking unpleasant, it’s a sure sign to me that my home has too much moisture. But it’s not much fun wiping away the excess water when you’re still half asleep, worried that leaving it will encourage mold.

So, to solve my early-morning problem and keep the humidity in my home just right, I invested in one of the best dehumidifiers. Besides having a healthier home, I now get a few extra minutes in bed. That sounds like a win-win.

Even better, if you have excess moisture in your home, which is common this time of year, you can now get Tom’s Guide’s top-rated dehumidifier at a great discount.

Right now, the GoveeLife Smart 50 Pint Dehumidifier is 21% off at Amazon, down to $189. It’s an excellent price for a top-performing dehumidifier, so there’s really no need to wait until Black Friday.

Why is the GoveeLife Smart Dehumidifier our top pick?

(Image credit: Future)

The GoveeLife Smart 50-pint Dehumidifier wowed us with its fast, effective performance and smart-home support. Our tester was impressed with its capacity to tackle large spaces and remove moisture quickly.

Beyond these core functions and its ease of use, he was also impressed by its integration with Google Assistant and Alexa, and he says, “It’s hard to recommend anything else.”

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The GoveeLife Smart Dehumidifier: Getting into the details

This dehumidifier handles spaces up to 4,500 square feet, making it especially useful for large, open areas. It has a 50-pint collection capacity per day, a 2-gallon tank and stands 2ft tall.

What do you get with this powerhouse?

It comes with a washable air filter, caster wheels, and an easy-to-use top display. It also includes an auto-defrost function, a tank-full reminder, an auto mode to control humidity, a dry mode for drying laundry, and an auto-start feature that restarts after a power outage.

Getting more control

For even more control, this Smart dehumidifier pairs with the GoveeLife app, letting you adjust settings from another room or while you’re away.

Why this dehumidifier is such as good deal

(Image credit: Future)

During prime dehumidifier buying season, when you don’t expect to see these appliances discounted, the GoveeLife Smart 50-Pint Dehumidifier has dropped to a terrific price.

Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a dehumidifier — you won’t get a better deal than 21% off our top recommendation.

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