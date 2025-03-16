A professional cleaner just revealed why your dishwasher cleaning tablet isn't working, and it makes total sense

You can spend a lot of time trying to figure out the right products to achieve the perfect clean. But unfortunately, even when you've chosen wisely, they might not give you the results you expect. Take cleaning your dishwasher, for example. Even the best dishwashers need a good clean and tossing in a tablet just simply won't do, but why? Surely all that research should be paying off. Well, according to professional cleaner @edgecleaningwa, it's because you're not following three essential pre-cleaning steps that will get the most out of your dishwasher cleaning tablet.

Fortunately, his TikTok page is dedicated to providing the best tips that'll save you tons of effort, and lots of time with your cleaning. We should know, his bathroom cleaning hack left us totally shocked. So, read on for all the stellar advice you'll need to make sure your dishwasher is pristine and keeping your dishes clean.

It's all in the prep work

As the pro cleaner so helpfully explains, in order to get a really clean dishwasher, you need to do some prep work before you actually run a dishwasher tablet on a heavy duty cycle. Below, we've outlined the steps you need to take before that product you've spent ages choosing does exactly what you want it to.

1. Spray disinfectant

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Firstly, @edgecleaningwa recommends spraying a disinfectant, like Clorox, onto the shelves to eliminate any hidden germs. As per the manufacturer's instructions, you leave it to sit before rinsing it off.

2. Remove and clean the filter by hand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Again, following your dishwasher's instructions, safely remove the filter to give it a proper scrub in the sink. As the pro cleaner so rightfully puts it, "a tablet won't scrub it for you." Take the part into the sink and clean it with hot, soapy water before returning it to the dishwasher and locking it back in place.

Vikan Fine Cleaning Brush: $5 at Amazon This TikTok professional cleaner loves to get into those tough grime-hiding corners and what better way to do that than with a fine cleaning brush that won't damage your dishwasher and will reach those sneaky spots. With just $5, they're sure to tackle whatever job you're looking at — whether that's getting your dishwasher sparkling clean, or cleaning grout on floor tiles.

3. Scrub away

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's lots of nooks and crevices in a dishwasher, so using the same bristle brush and hot soapy water, it's important to then scrub inside the dishwasher and get in all those hard-to-reach places. He adds: "Do not forget to wipe those door seals that never get any type of attention."

