A professional cleaner just revealed the most obvious bathroom cleaning hack, and I'm shocked I never thought of it

Cleaning your bathroom can be an incredibly satisfying task, but it can also be incredibly disheartening. I feel like every single time I tackle the cleaning, I'm always proud of how clean and fresh it looks after a good scrubbing. Until, I turn and look at the glass shower screen staring at me with dried on marks or my plug hole with caked-on grime that I can't seem to budge, no matter how hard I scrub.

While I've always felt that it's a 'me' problem, it turns out that might not actually be the case at all. Yes, the cleaning products I'm using are the right ones, but it's how I'm using them that's letting me down - and you might be surprised (and relieved) to learn that there's a simple solution to this problem.

According to professional cleaner @edgecleaningwa, the reason you might not be able to budge the grime from your bathroom is because you're in too much of a rush, and you're not letting your cleaning products sit! Here's the TikTok I stumbled across that may well change your entire cleaning process.

Let it sit

The pro cleaner with over 200,000 followers quickly reveals how so many of us are cleaning our bathrooms "completely wrong". And he has three secret essential cleaning tips to make your bathroom not only clean, but sparkle. The most important of which is how you apply your products.

He explains that in order to give your bathroom a proper clean, you need to use your products correctly. His logical explanation — in the same way you leave dishes to sit in warm soapy water for grease to break down you should do the same with your cleaning product. But how long? He reveals: "It is essential to apply cleaning products to your sink, toilet and shower at least 10 minutes prior to cleaning them."

This then allows the product to penetrate the dirt and grime in your bathroom before wiping it off. It actually makes total sense, when you think about it, but often we're in such a rush to get the job done, we're actually making it harder for ourselves in the long run. With this simple step added, you'll see a pristine bathroom that will actually feel like you've cleaned it.

More top tips

Ever the helpful cleaning professional @edgecleaningwa also shares two additional cleaning tips that you'll definitely want to try. Firstly, he explains that before you start to spray and wipe down your bathroom, you should remove as much dust as possible through dusting and vacuuming. This will ensure you're not wiping around excess dust that gets caught up in the moisture of your cleaning products.

Secondly, he reveals that the best way to clean a mirror is by simply using water. While I'm partial to a glass/window spray, I do find that it ultimately leaves streaks — no matter how much buffing I do. Watching the TikTok showed me that with just a little splash of water, you'll achieve better results.