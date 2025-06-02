Why are people freezing laundry detergent? Experts say this viral hack is a bad idea

When it comes to laundry days, we all want to make light work of chores, which is why many households are switching to single-use laundry pods.

Not only does this cut out the guess work of measuring traditional laundry detergent into your washing machine, but this is more convenient, less messy and easier to store.

So it comes as no surprise that the ‘CleanTok’ community are coming up with their own easy ways to create their own DIY pods.

Social media has become a popular platform for viral cleaning hacks, and people sharing their “genius” tips to make household chores quick and easy.

However, experts are warning against this bizarre, laundry detergent trend that may cause more harm than good.

Why are people freezing laundry detergent?

TikTok users are now pouring liquid detergent into silicone trays, and freezing it for a few hours to make their homemade pods. In fact, some users have even added scent booster beads to their solution. So why are they doing this?

This laundry hack is to prevent people from using way too much liquid detergent for each load, making it more efficient and convenient.

Secondly, standard laundry pods contain a plastic coating that doesn’t always properly dissolve in the wash — making frozen pods more eco-friendly.

But, while this may seem like a logical explanation and will save time, freezing laundry detergent is actually a bad idea.

According to experts, certain liquid detergents can freeze more easily than others (leaving a slippery mess), and shouldn’t be exposed to extreme temperatures.

Because chemical-based, liquid detergents were not designed to be frozen, the ingredients will separate once they thaw in the wash — affecting your overall clean.

“Tide Liquid is specifically formulated to be highly concentrated, so it does not freeze completely due to its low water content,” says Kim Romine, Tide’s fabric care scientist to BHG. “Only detergents with high water content are likely to freeze.”

“Cooling down the temperature will result in some of the components losing their solubility,” added Bryan Quoc Le, PhD, food scientist and founder of Mendocino Food Consulting.

“This is generally not a big deal if the detergent is chemical-based, but if the detergent is bio-based and contains enzymes, this can damage the enzymes and reduce their efficacy.”

Expert advice is to always stick to the proper method by pouring the liquid detergent into the dispenser or directly into the machine drum. This will ensure that you always get the best cleaning results from your detergent.

After all, the last thing you want is to re-wash your laundry — costing you housework time and money.

Also, be sure to avoid these big laundry mistakes you're probably making.