I found 15 Crate & Barrel home decor deals under $100 that look way more expensive
Everything you need for a late summer refresh
Decorating my home is one of my favorite hobbies. But let’s be honest — it can get expensive fast. Luckily, finding great deals is part of my job, especially when it comes to affordable home decor that looks far more expensive than it actually is.
Crate & Barrel is typically very pricey when it comes to things like furniture, rugs and lighting. However, if you're just hoping to refresh your decor, you can score some amazing deals. In fact, after browsing the brand’s end of summer sale, I found hundreds of stylish and seasonal deals priced under $100.
If you're hoping to upgrade your space without breaking the bank, I recommend taking a look at all my handpicked favorites below — all starting at just $6.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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