I found 15 Crate & Barrel home decor deals under $100 that look way more expensive

Decorating my home is one of my favorite hobbies. But let’s be honest — it can get expensive fast. Luckily, finding great deals is part of my job, especially when it comes to affordable home decor that looks far more expensive than it actually is.

Crate & Barrel is typically very pricey when it comes to things like furniture, rugs and lighting. However, if you're just hoping to refresh your decor, you can score some amazing deals. In fact, after browsing the brand’s end of summer sale, I found hundreds of stylish and seasonal deals priced under $100.

If you're hoping to upgrade your space without breaking the bank, I recommend taking a look at all my handpicked favorites below — all starting at just $6.