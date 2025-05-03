You can connect AirPods to your PS5 — here's how

Despite the PS5’s lack of built-in Bluetooth audio support, there is a simple workaround that lets you use AirPods or any of the best wireless headphones with the console.

Instead of plugging wired headsets into the DualSense controller every time you want private audio, a small Bluetooth adapter can do the heavy lifting for you, no cables required. It’s not an official PlayStation feature, but it works surprisingly well with the right setup.

This guide walks you through everything you need to know to connect your AirPods to a PS5 quickly and reliably, with no tech jargon or guesswork. Whether you’re playing late at night or just want better audio for your gaming sessions.

Here's how to connect your AirPods to your PS5.

1. Get a Bluetooth audio adapter for your PS5 (Image: © Tom's Guide) Because the PS5 doesn’t support Bluetooth audio natively, the first step is to buy a Bluetooth audio adapter. This plugs into your PS5 and acts as a bridge between the console and your wireless headphones. A model like the Avantree DG60P works well, but any similar USB adapter with Bluetooth support should do the trick. Once you’ve got the adapter, you’re ready to start the pairing process.

2. Plug the adapter into the console (Image: © Tom's Guide) Take your new Bluetooth adapter and plug it into one of the USB ports on the front or back of your PS5. To connect your AirPods, bring the charging case close to the adapter, open the lid, and press and hold the button on the back of the case until the status light starts flashing white. This means your AirPods are now in pairing mode. Your adapter should automatically detect them and begin syncing.

3. Set the audio output in your PS5 settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) Once the AirPods have connected, go into your PS5 settings. Navigate to Sound, Audio Output, and Output Device. If the connection worked, your Bluetooth adapter should now appear as an audio option. Select it, and then scroll down to ensure the Switch Output Device Automatically option is toggled on. This will let your PS5 connect to your AirPods automatically whenever the adapter is plugged in. Happy gaming!

Troubleshooting connection glitches (Image: © Tom's Guide) Bluetooth pairing isn’t always seamless. If the AirPods don’t connect the first time, hold down the pairing buttons on both the adapter and the AirPods again until they sync. Some trial and error is common, especially the first time you set it up. Keep the devices close together and try again until the connection sticks. Once it’s working, you’ll be able to enjoy wireless audio with no ongoing setup required.

And there you go! You know now how to connect AirPods to your PS5. While you're here, why not take a look at our other useful hardware guides?

