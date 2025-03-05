How to connect your Switch directly to TV — no dock required

How-to
By
published

You don't need a dock to connect your Switch to your TV

Nintendo switch products
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Nintendo Switch is brilliantly portable, but the official dock that connects it to TVs is anything but. The bulky plastic accessory takes up significant space in a bag and can be cumbersome to travel with. This becomes especially frustrating when staying in hotels, visiting friends, or just wanting to play on one of the best TVs without carrying the dock everywhere.

Fortunately, there's a much more travel-friendly solution. Third-party USB-C to HDMI adapters can replace Nintendo's dock with something pocket-sized. These adapters are game-changers for Switch owners who travel frequently or want the flexibility to connect to different displays without lugging around the official hardware.

With this simple connection, you can enjoy the plethora of the best Switch games —from Mario Kart and Zelda to indies and third-party titles — on any TV screen. This dock-free method keeps the "switch" in Nintendo Switch. Here's how to make it happen.

GENKI Global Covert Dock 2 Charger for Nintendo Switch
GENKI Global Covert Dock 2 Charger for Nintendo Switch: $59 at Amazon

This small device lets you connect your Switch to your TV and keeps your Switch charged, thanks to its 45W adapter. It also has a USB port for your other Switch accessories.

View Deal

1. Connect the adapter to your Switch

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Connect the USB-C end of the adapter to the USB-C port on the bottom of your Nintendo Switch console. Make sure it's fully seated in the port.

2. Connect the HDMI cable to the adapter

(Image: © Shutterstock)

Take your HDMI cable and connect one end to the HDMI port on your adapter. Ensure it clicks into place securely.

3. Connect to your TV

(Image: © Cristian Storto | Shutterstock)

Connect the other end of the HDMI cable to an available HDMI input port on your TV. Note which input number you're using (usually labeled HDMI 1, HDMI 2, etc).

4. Power on your Switch

(Image: © Nintendo)

Turn on your Nintendo Switch by pressing the power button on the top of the console.

For extended play sessions, it's recommended to connect a power source to your adapter if it has a power input port.

5. Select the correct input on your TV

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Use your TV remote to change the input source to match the HDMI port where you connected your Switch. This is typically done using the "Input" or "Source" button on your TV remote.

You should now see your Nintendo Switch display appear on the TV screen. If the Switch was already on, it might take a moment to detect the connection and switch to TV mode.

Things to consider...

With this simple setup, you can enjoy your Switch games on the big screen anywhere without carrying Nintendo's bulky dock.

While this is perfect for travel, hotel stays, or just moving between rooms in your home — there are some important things to note:

  • Not all USB-C adapters are compatible with the Switch
  • Some third-party adapters may not provide the same video quality as Nintendo's official dock
  • For the best experience, choose an adapter that includes a power pass-through port so you can keep your Switch charged while playing
  • Using third-party accessories is at your own risk and may void your warranty

And there you have it! You now know how to connect your Switch directly to a TV without a dock. Want to learn what else you can do on the Switch? Learn how to appear offline, how to send a Nintendo Switch Online app friend request, and how to transfer save data on Nintendo Switch.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Game Consoles
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 393 deals
Filters
Arrow
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Our Review
1
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital...
Dell
View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED
(Blue OLED)
Our Review
2
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model...
Amazon
$349.99
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S
Our Review
3
Microsoft Xbox Series S...
Verizon
View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Our Review
4
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Disc...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S
(Download)
Our Review
5
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB
Newegg
View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
(White)
Our Review
6
PlayStation 5 Digital Slim...
Walmart
$649.99
View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
(White)
Our Review
7
PlayStation 5 Slim Digital...
Macy's
View Deal
PS5 Console & Dual...
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
8
PlayStation 5 Digital Slim...
antonline
View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Our Review
9
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim...
GameStop
View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Our Review
10
Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim...
P.C. Richard & Son
View Deal
Show more
See more Gaming How-Tos
Kaycee Hill
Kaycee Hill
Tutorials editor

Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The best Nintendo Switch accessories
Best Nintendo Switch accessories in 2025
Nintendo Switch OLED held between two hands with one of the JoyCons being slid off
5 Nintendo Switch games to play first on your new Switch
Connected to MSI Claw 8AI+ with lighting effects in darker room
I tried Razer's new handheld dock and it was the one accessory my desk setup was missing
The best Nintendo Switch controllers
Best Nintendo Switch controllers of 2025: our top picks
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image
The Nintendo Switch 2 is arriving in a different era for gaming — but it’s still a winning formula
Nintendo Switch 2 console, Joy-Con controllers and dock
The Nintendo Switch 2 needs this one feature for me to upgrade
Latest in Gaming
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
Nintendo switch products
How to connect your Switch directly to TV — no dock required
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #367 (Wednesday, March 5 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 4 (#632)
Samsung Display Flex Gaming
A foldable Nintendo Switch? This OLED handheld concept is everything I’ve been dreaming of
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #366 (Tuesday, March 4 2025)
Latest in How To
Nintendo switch products
How to connect your Switch directly to TV — no dock required
Samsung S90D on stand in living room
Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them
Gemini logo
Gemini AI is a game-changer — 9 prompts to get started
Priority Notifications appearing on an iPhone lock screen
iOS 18.4 has one killer upgrade that will make your life easier — here's how to set it up
MacBook Pro 2021 (16-inch) on a patio table
It's easy to PDFs on your Mac — here's how to do it for free
Claude AI on smartphone
5 mind-blowing prompts to get the most out of Claude
More about gaming
NYTimes Connections

NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #367 (Wednesday, March 5 2025)
A side-by-side of the AirPods 4 vs Bose QC Earbuds

AirPods 4 vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Which wireless earbuds win?
See more latest