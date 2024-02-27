Score! Get a $300 Target gift card with your Fios Home Internet plan
Plans start as low as $24 per month
Home internet plans can get pricey the longer you stay with the same provider. If you're shopping for a new plan, Verizon has a tempting offer.
For a limited time, you can get Verizon Fios' 2 Gig plan for $84.99 per month. Plus, you'll get a free $300 Target gift card. Alternatively, you'll get a $50 Target gift card with Fios 300 Mbps ($24.99/month), a $100 Target gift card with Fios 500 Mbps ($44.99/month) or a $200 Target gift card with Fios 1 Gig ($64.99/month).
Verizon Fios: $84/month @ Verizon
Free $300 Target gift card! Verizon is offering its 2 Gig Fios plan for $84.99 per month. Plus, you'll get to a $300 Target gift card for free. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. This price will be guaranteed for up to four years with no contract or equipment fees. Alternatively, you'll get a $50 Target gift card with Fios 300 Mbps ($24.99/month), a $100 Target gift card with Fios 500 Mbps ($44.99/month) or a $200 Target gift card with Fios 1 Gig ($64.99/month).
Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save some bucks while cutting the cord. If you're not familiar with Verizon's Fios plans, they start at $24.99 per month for 300/300Mbps. However, when you sign up for the 2 Gig Fios plan ($84.99 per month), you'll get the biggest freebie — a $300 Target gift card.
Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.
