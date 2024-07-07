Steam's Summer Sale is in full swing — here’s 9 gaming deals I’d buy right now

Whenever I'm traveling, I love bringing my Steam Deck along to chip away at my gaming backlog. Right now, Valve’s latest Steam Sale, which lasts until July 11, makes it easy to stock up on games for a fraction of the price, with hundreds of titles going for less than $5.

Some of the best Steam games we've played are discounted right now, from the award-winning RPG Disco Elysium to classics like The Witcher 3 and Borderlands 2. Fans of the excellent Fallout TV show can grab the latest game in the series, Fallout 76, on Steam for under $10. FromSoftware's punishingly difficult Elden Ring is marked down to $41 on Steam as well, just in time for you to scour the Lands Between before checking out its new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

We've rounded up our 9 favorite game deals in this year's Steam Summer Sale. Whether you have one of the best gaming PCs, the best gaming laptops or a Steam Deck, these are the titles worth checking out.

Best Steam Deals Right Now

Best Steam games: deals from @ Steam

The latest Steam Summer Sale is going on now until July 11. So you still have plenty of time to grab some great games for your Steam Deck before then. Many "Steam Deck Verified" titles on the Steam Store are currently discounted at historically low prices, so you can snag a variety of indie, triple-A, and classic games without breaking the bank.

Celeste: was $19 now $1.99 @ Steam

Retro-style platformer Celeste already felt like a steal for $20, but with the Steam Summer Sale it's dropped to just $1.99. This indie darling is an easy recommendation, featuring some of the most punishing platforming levels, gorgeous art, and poignant storytelling we've seen in years. You step into the hiking boots of Madeline, a young woman on the run from her inner demons (and we mean that both literally and figuratively), to summit Mount Celeste.

Civilization VI: was $59 now $2 @ Steam

“Just one more turn” is the rallying cry of Civilization VI players everywhere. In this historical turn-based strategy game, you choose one of 18 world civilizations (the Americans, the Chinese, the Egyptians, the Kongo, the Romans and so forth), then lead them all the way from the Stone Age into the Space Age. You can choose to conquer your foes through military might, or lead the world in scientific achievement, or become a utopia for artists and philosophers. With a ton of customization options, Civilization VI can be as chill or demanding as you like, making it great for both newbies and veterans.

Disco Elysium The Final Cut: was $39 now $3 @ Steam

Studio ZA/UM's award-winning role-playing game sees you step into the shoes of an amnesiac detective tasked with unraveling a murder case. As you hunt down the culprit, you're treated to a running commentary from your inner demons, from one communicating your "lizard brain" impulses to others determining logic, empathy, rhetoric, and a lot more. And they all have a lot to say about the (often piss-poor) decisions you make.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: was $39 now $3 @ Steam

Not to be confused with the flawed Netflix show, The Witcher 3 is simply one of the greatest video games ever made. Thanks to its relatively ripe age, it also runs exceptionally well on Steam Deck. Playing as mythic monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, every mission you accept delivers fine acting and nailed on plot pots.

Borderlands 2: was $19 now $3 @ Steam

Borderlands 2 is the epitome of the term "looter shooter." This four-player co-op game is a classic feel-good romp with bombastic weapons and an over-the-top story and characters.

Fallout 76: was $39 now $9 @ Steam

Fallout 76 is an online-focused take on the popular post-apocalyptic RPG series and the latest entry in the series. Venture out into the Appalachia wasteland on your own or with a friend by your side to find loot, quests and mutated monsters.

Horizon Zero Dawn: was $49 now $12

Horizon Zero Dawn is an impressive open-world game with an intriguing sci-fi story and a combat system that's more about precision than brute strength. You play as an archer named Aloy in the post-post-apocalyptic American West, where she must hunt down both human and robotic foes as she learns the truth about her own origins. The sequel Horizon Forbidden West is similarly excellent — and also on sale for 20% off right now.