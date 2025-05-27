Score! Lenovo Legion Go is over $100 off at Amazon for a limited time

We've just come off one of the biggest retail holidays of the year, but there are still lots of great deals available on all sorts of gadgets — including a killer handheld gaming PC.

I'm talking about the Lenovo Legion Go with Ryzen Z1 Extreme on sale for $582 at Amazon, which is more than $100 off the usual $699 asking price. That makes this one of the lowest prices I've ever seen on this potent little Windows 11 gaming handheld. You might be able to get it for slightly cheaper if you wait until the holiday sales at the end of the year, but that's a good six months or more away.

Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $582 at Amazon This Lenovo Legion Go is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and sports 16GB of RAM, which means it runs most games on its 512GB SSD good to great on the 8.8-inch 144Hz display. Plus, it has detachable controllers and a built-in kickstand (just like the Nintendo Switch) for quick PC gaming action on the go.

You can check out our Legion Go review for more first-hand experience with the device as well as our own in-house testing results, which reveal why it's one of best handheld gaming consoles you can buy right now: performance, pure and simple.

While it will never be as capable or as powerful as a full-on gaming PC, the Lenovo Legion Go's speedy AMD Z1 Extreme chip and 16GB of RAM give it enough muscle to run many of the best PC games at good to great framerates on the nearly 9-inch display. However, you may need to run some games at lower than native resolution (and use graphical upscaling tech like AMD's FSR) to get great framerates on the 1600p display.

Plus, the Lenovo Legion Go comes with two unique design features that almost no other gaming handheld on the market can match: detachable handheld controllers and a built-in kickstand for gaming on airplanes or rooftop patios.

So it works a lot like the Nintendo Switch, with the added benefit that since it's a full Windows 11 PC you could conceivably plug a mouse and keyboard in to get some work done in between gaming sessions.

With all that versatility the Lenovo Legion Go is an incredibly handy device for PC gaming on the go, and right now is a great time to pick one up for over $100 off. If you're looking for something a little less handheld, check out our rundown of the best Memorial Day gaming laptop sales you can still get!