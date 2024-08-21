PS5 Pro pre-orders could arrive very soon — here’s why

The PS5 Pro hasn’t been officially announced by Sony, but that hasn’t stopped the internet already turning to conversations about PS5 Pro pre-orders. This was to be expected, as for the first two years of the PS5’s lifecycle buying one was an almost herculean task that required deep knowledge of retailers and a dose of good luck.

Assuming the rumors are true (and it’s important to note that, for now, all things PS5 Pro are unconfirmed), Sony is planning to drop its beefed-up PS5 machine later this year, and there’s a strong possibility that many gamers are going to spend the holiday season tracking down PS5 Pro restocks after the machine sells out in just a few minutes. Naturally, the most eager players are keen to get ahead of the game.

PS5 Pro pre-orders could start next month

In steps Matt Swider of The Shortcut, who turned his own personal X account into one of the biggest stock tracking hubs on the internet. It’s fair to say that when it comes to stock drops and pre-orders, Swider is very much an expert. And the restock guru has just recently given his thoughts on when PS5 Pro pre-orders may go live.

“PS5 Pro pre-orders may start as early as next month” claims Swider in a recent article on The Shortcut. Swider has made this prediction by looking at Sony’s historical pattern and noting that the original PS5 and the PS4 Pro were made available to pre-order in September 2020 and 2016, respectively. Both were subsequently released in November.

The PS5 Pro has been heavily rumored for a September release, with some tipsters suggesting that Sony’s presence at the Tokyo Game Show later in the month is a telltale sign that it has a major announcement in the hopper. If those online whispers are correct, then it stands to reason that Sony is again following the pattern of holding a pre-order period in September ahead of a global release in November. So, PS5 Pro pre-orders going live could just be a matter of weeks.

There’s definitely a logic to Swider’s speculation, but it’s important to note that it’s still very much speculation at this stage. Sony has yet to officially announce the PS5 Pro, so the machine itself may never materialize (remember how many Nintendo Switch Pro rumors floated around only for the machine to never come to fruition?), and even if the gaming giant does eventually confirm the PS5 Pro is real, pre-orders may not go live in September.

For now, it’s important to take anything related to the PS5 Pro with a healthy grain of salt. However, if you want to engage a little more in some harmless speculation, we’ve got a full rundown of all the PS5 Pro rumors and leaks to date, including a potential spec sheet and a guide to the biggest rumored upgrades.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors