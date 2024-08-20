PS5 SSD with 8TB capacity announced — and the price is eye-watering

Adding one of the best PS5 internal SSDs to your console is a smart move, as the console’s 825GB stock hard drive (1TB on the PS5 Slim) may sound a lot on paper, but with the ballooning install requirements of current-gen games, it doesn’t stretch very far.

I typically recommend PS5 owners opt for a 1TB model, perhaps a 2TB drive if they’re the type of player who likes to hop between multiple blockbuster games regularly.

But if you’d like to have your entire PS5 game library installed on your console at once, Western Digital has good news for you, the 8TB WD_Black SN850P is now available to buy.

This is the latest model in the WD_Black SN850P range, and the storage experts suggest it’s “Designed for serious gamers”. I would also say it’s designed for those with a large bank balance as the drive costs (you might want to sit down for this), $999 (£718 in the U.K.) making it twice the price of the PS5’s own MSRP of $499.

At least you’re getting a heck of a lot of additional storage space for your money. The file size of a PS5 game greatly differs based on the title — AAA experiences like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 demand north of 150GB while the current indie darling Thank Goodness You’re Here requires a mere 800MB — but Western Digital notes that the 8TB WD_Black SN850P “offers ample space to store up to 200 games.”

In the announcement press release provided to Tom's Guide, Susan Park, Vice President, Consumer Products and Strategic Partnerships at Western Digital said: “We’re proud to expand the WD_Black SN850P line-up for the PlayStation 5 console to meet the capacity and performance needs of today’s gamers.

“With the officially licensed WD_Black SN850P now available in an 8TB capacity, players can now store even more and continue to play with confidence knowing that their gaming experience will not be interrupted by latency issues.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To sweeten the pot, the WD_Black SN850P also comes with a one-month trial of PlayStation Plus Premium, which is an appreciated additional perk, though with $999 you could buy six full years of the service.

Nevertheless, if you want to have more PS5 storage space than you’re ever likely to fill, the WD_Black SN850P is available to purchase at Western Digital now. It's set to arrive at additional retailers later this month. Who knows perhaps by Black Friday 2024 it will have dropped down to a price that is a little bit easier to swallow...