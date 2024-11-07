PlayStation’s early Black Friday sale is live with PS5 games from $2 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

The PlayStation Store has just launched its November Savings sale, which can be considered a prelude to its annual selection of Black Friday discounts scheduled to arrive later this month. But you don’t need to wait any longer to save on the best PS5 games as the deals in this latest PlayStation Store sale are pretty epic.

Among my favorite deals is the excellent Persona 3 Reload for $34. That’s a 50% discount off its launch price, and this turn-based RPG is pretty long so will probably keep you busy through the winter season. There’s also a big discount on Dragon’s Dogma 2, now just $39 (was $69), and this epic fantasy action game has just been upgraded with a PS5 Pro patch.

PS5 game deals start from $2 in this PlayStation sale, but there are more than 600 of them to sort through, which is why I’ve done the leg work and rounded up my favorite picks below. I’ve also found some of the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon for gamers who prefer a physical disc to a digital download.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Sonic Frontier: was $59 now $17 @ Amazon

The fastest hedgehog alive returns in Sonic Frontiers. The Blue Bur's latest 3D adventure sees him and his pals transported to an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures and strange structures. Naturally, in order to find the missing Chaos emeralds and foil the latest scheme of the sinister Dr. Eggman, you'll need to run really fast and platform across a wide variety of obstacles. Taking inspiration from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Sonic Frontiers is a new spin on a classic formula.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Stray: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon

This formerly timed PS5 and PC exclusive is one of the most curious and charming indie games to surface this generation. Its premise is also utterly weird. You play as a helpful cat who falls into an underground dystopian city and then spends the next 5 hours helping its resident robots with their problems. Gorgeous, unique, and a truly one-of-a-kind experience, Stray is a must-play for cat lovers.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI is a mature, action-focused reinvention of Square Enix's long-running RPG franchise that spins a yarn closer to "Game of Thrones" than any of the previous entries. In FF16, you play Clive Rosfield, son of the Duke of Rosaria. After a tragic opening, you're forced to become a "Bearer" for another ruler, and set off for a gripping tale that's laden with twists, wielding all kinds of powers in precise, real-time battles as you travel the length and breadth of Valisthea.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art and novels.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $43 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.