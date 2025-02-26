PlayStation launches new sale with essential PS5 game deals from $2 — here’s my 13 top picks

PlayStation Store has launched its latest sales event and this time it’s the return of the Extended Play sale. This recurring sale typically focuses on DLC discounts. Nevertheless, it also includes several sizeable savings on essential PS5 and PS4 games including Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Assassins Creed Mirage and Alan Wake 2.

My favorite deal in this new PlayStation sale is Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for $29. That’s an almost 60% saving on one of the best PlayStation exclusives of the past five years, and now is the perfect time to step into the shoes of Jin Sakai ahead of the sequel Ghost of Yōtei arriving later this year. Another highlight is the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection for just $19 (was $49), which is less than $20 for two must-play AAA blockbusters.

As noted, the Extended Play sale primarily focuses on DLC packs, but I’ve picked out the best discounts on full games below. Plus, I’m also rounding up my favorite PS5 deals available at retailers including Amazon and Best Buy for gamers who prefer a physical disc.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art collections and novels. It is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

Dead Space: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $45 now $35 at Amazon One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies, you might be surprised by this one.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $31 at Amazon Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Madden NFL 25: was $69 now $34 at Amazon The latest entry in EA's long-running Madden series offers several improvements that dedicated fans of the annual sports franchise have requested for years, like improved on-field action, better UI, more realistic AI for rival teams, and more. It's also probably the only way I'll ever see the Chargers win a Super Bowl!

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $42 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $69 now $55 at Amazon The anticipated second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake series, FFVII Rebirth is one of the most beautiful RPGs ever made. This game is absolutely packed with content, providing hundreds of hours of activities. At nearly half price, now is a great time to give Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a shot. We loved how the side quests and minigames provided a huge amount of depth to the gameplay, and we considered it a must-own PS5 title in our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that combines social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat, comes from the creator of the acclaimed Persona series. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.