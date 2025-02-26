PlayStation launches new sale with essential PS5 game deals from $2 — here’s my 13 top picks
PlayStation Store’s Extended Play sale is live with epic PS5 deals
PlayStation Store has launched its latest sales event and this time it’s the return of the Extended Play sale. This recurring sale typically focuses on DLC discounts. Nevertheless, it also includes several sizeable savings on essential PS5 and PS4 games including Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Assassins Creed Mirage and Alan Wake 2.
My favorite deal in this new PlayStation sale is Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for $29. That’s an almost 60% saving on one of the best PlayStation exclusives of the past five years, and now is the perfect time to step into the shoes of Jin Sakai ahead of the sequel Ghost of Yōtei arriving later this year. Another highlight is the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection for just $19 (was $49), which is less than $20 for two must-play AAA blockbusters.
As noted, the Extended Play sale primarily focuses on DLC packs, but I’ve picked out the best discounts on full games below. Plus, I’m also rounding up my favorite PS5 deals available at retailers including Amazon and Best Buy for gamers who prefer a physical disc.
Best PlayStation Store deals
- PS5 and PS4 games: deals from $2 @ PlayStation Store
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected: was $19 now $2
- DOOM + DOOM II: was $9 now $3
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 (Season Pass Edition): was $39 now $5
- Assassin's Creed Origins: was $59 now $8
- Maneater: was $39 now $9
- Metro Exodus (Gold Edition): was $39 now $9
- Detroit Become Human (Deluxe Edition): was $29 now $14
- Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $19
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves: was $49 now $19
- Diablo IV - Vessel of Hatred: was $39 now $27
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was $69 now $29
- Alan Wake 2: was $59 now $29
- Sniper Elite 5 (Complete Edition): was $109 now $32
Best PS5 game deals right now
- PS5 game deals from $9 @ Amazon
- MGS Master Collection Vol. 1: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
- God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon
- Silent Hill 2: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art collections and novels. It is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.
Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.
Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.
After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.
One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies, you might be surprised by this one.
Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.
The latest entry in EA's long-running Madden series offers several improvements that dedicated fans of the annual sports franchise have requested for years, like improved on-field action, better UI, more realistic AI for rival teams, and more. It's also probably the only way I'll ever see the Chargers win a Super Bowl!
The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.
Sonic X Shadow Generations combines a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations, a love letter to the Blue Blur that remains a fan-favorite to this day, with a new Shadow-focused campaign. It's a strong package, and it's perfectly timed to coincide with the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.
Star Wars Outlaws represents a new frontier for a Galaxy far, far away as it's the first-ever open-world game set in the iconic sci-fi universe. You play a Han Solo-type named Kay Vess, as you explore various planets and navigate criminal syndicates and the sinister Galactic Empire.
The anticipated second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake series, FFVII Rebirth is one of the most beautiful RPGs ever made. This game is absolutely packed with content, providing hundreds of hours of activities. At nearly half price, now is a great time to give Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a shot. We loved how the side quests and minigames provided a huge amount of depth to the gameplay, and we considered it a must-own PS5 title in our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review.
The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original, completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter, Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show ahead of season 2 or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first gripping cross-country adventure all over again.
Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that combines social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat, comes from the creator of the acclaimed Persona series. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.
The best way of playing the GOTY-nominated expansion is to pick up this bundle, which includes both the downloadable content pack 'Shadow of the Erdtree' and the base game of Elden Ring. Don't be fooled though, in terms of content, this is essentially two games in one. Be prepared for difficult boss fights and in-depth exploration of a beautifully realized world.
We're in a golden age of horror remakes, and Silent Hill 2 is among the very best. This stunning new take on the survival-horror classic sees you step into the fog-blanketed town as James Sunderland, a man on the hunt for his missing wife. Tense and atmospheric, it's fantastic.
