PlayStation launches new sale with big discounts on essential PS5 games — here’s my 13 favorite deals from $2

PlayStation Store's latest sale includes Spider-Man, Horizon, Witcher and more

The Last of Us Part I screenshot with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal tag
(Image credit: Sony)
The deals don't stop coming over at the PlayStation Store. The latest "Extended Play" sale hasn't even concluded, but the digital storefront has already launched "Dealmania". Forgive the silly name, because this collection of deals offers some sizable savings on awesome PS5 games.

My favorite deal in the sale is the excellent The Last of Us Part I for $29 (was $69). That's the lowest price ever for a stunning ground-up remake of one of the best games ever made (in my opinion). Now's an especially fitting time to play ahead of The Last of Us season 2 premiering in April.

There are almost 2,500 individual deals in this sale, so to save you scrolling through more than 100 listing pages, I'm picking out my top picks down below. Plus, I've also rounded up some great deals at Amazon and Best Buy for any gamers who would prefer to have a physical disc over a download.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $45 now $19 at Amazon

One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies, you might be surprised by this one.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $19 at Amazon

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

View Deal
Dead Space
Dead Space: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

View Deal
NBA 2K25
NBA 2K25: was $69 now $24 at Amazon

One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $24, so now is the time to get on the court.

View Deal
Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Amazon

Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

View Deal
EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy

After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

View Deal
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $39 at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight, and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

View Deal
Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $44 at Amazon

Sonic X Shadow Generations combines a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations, a love letter to the Blue Blur that remains a fan-favorite to this day, with a new Shadow-focused campaign. It's a strong package, and it's perfectly timed to coincide with the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.

View Deal
God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $42 at Amazon

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

View Deal
Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws: was $69 now $39 at Amazon

Star Wars Outlaws represents a new frontier for a Galaxy far, far away as it's the first-ever open-world game set in the iconic sci-fi universe. You play a Han Solo-type named Kay Vess, as you explore various planets and navigate criminal syndicates and the sinister Galactic Empire.

View Deal
The Last of Us Part 1
The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original, completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter, Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show ahead of season 2 or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first gripping cross-country adventure all over again.

View Deal
Metaphor ReFantazio
Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that combines social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat, comes from the creator of the acclaimed Persona series. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

View Deal
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $69 now $59 at Amazon

The anticipated second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake series, FFVII Rebirth is one of the most beautiful RPGs ever made. This game is absolutely packed with content, providing hundreds of hours of activities. At nearly half price, now is a great time to give Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a shot. We loved how the side quests and minigames provided a huge amount of depth to the gameplay, and we considered it a must-own PS5 title in our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review.

View Deal
Silent Hill 2
Silent Hill 2: was $69 now $59 at Amazon

We're in a golden age of horror remakes, and Silent Hill 2 is among the very best. This stunning new take on the survival-horror classic sees you step into the fog-blanketed town as James Sunderland, a man on the hunt for his missing wife. Tense and atmospheric, it's fantastic.

View Deal
See more Gaming Deals
