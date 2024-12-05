PlayStation Anniversary sale beats Black Friday with PS5 games from $3 — here’s 12 deals I’d buy now

Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) have been and gone, but you haven’t missed your chance to score some of the year's biggest discounts on the best PS5 games. That’s because the PlayStation Store just launched its Anniversary Sale, and I’m picking my top picks below.

Launched to coincide with PlayStation’s 30th birthday (December 3), this sale includes more than 1,400 deals on PS5 and PS4 games alongside savings on DLC and in-game items. My favorite deal is The Last of Us Part I for $29 (was $69). That’s almost 60% off a stunning PS5 remake and one of the most critically acclaimed PlayStation games in history.

Other top deals I’ve spotted include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $7 (was $39), Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition for $19 (was $79) and Dead Cells for $12 (was $24). These are just some of the epic savings in this PlayStation Store sale, and there are also noteworthy discounts at Amazon and Best Buy. So, let’s dive into the best deals right now…

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Sonic Frontier: was $59 now $17 at Amazon The fastest hedgehog alive returns in Sonic Frontiers. The Blue Bur's first open-world 3D adventure sees him and his pals transported to an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures and strange structures. Naturally, to find the missing Chaos emeralds and foil the latest scheme of the sinister Dr. Eggman, you'll need to run really fast and platform across a wide variety of obstacles. Taking inspiration from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Sonic Frontiers is a new spin on a classic formula.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother, and it's even been further enhanced to take advantage of PS5 Pro.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39 at Best Buy The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.