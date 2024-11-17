I added a new SSD to PS5 Pro to get faster loading times — here’s what happened

The base PS5 already offered super fast loading times, but the PS5 Pro takes things a step further and shaves off a few extra seconds in some of the best PS5 games. That should be more than good enough, but gamers always want better. Therefore, hoping to reduce my time spent staring at loading screens even further, I upgraded my Pro console with one of the top-rated PS5 internal SSDs.

Back in the summer of 2021, I upgraded my launch PS5 with a WD_Black SN850 drive and found that loading times were often reduced (only by fractions of seconds in most cases, but it all adds up!), so this time I opted for the newer model of that same drive, the WD_Black SN850X.

After all, I had just upgraded my PlayStation console to a Pro model, it seemed only logical to enhance the additional internal SSD that was going to be installed in its storage expansion bay at the same time. Here's my experience...

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD (w/ heatsink): was $129 now $99 at Amazon US The WD_Black SN850X is a best-selling SSD that is fully compatible with PS5. This 1TB comes complete with a preinstalled heatsink so it can be slotted straight into your console. Once added to your PS5 or PS5 Pro, you'll have plenty of additional storage space to play with and it's currently on sale for $99.

Adding a new SSD on PS5 Pro is a breeze

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Adding an internal SSD on PS5 Pro is the same simple process as on PS5. You just need to remove one of the console’s faceplates, locate the storage expansion bay, unscrew the cap, snap your SSD into place, and close everything up. Easy.

All existing SSDs compatible with the base PS5 are also compatible with the PS5 Pro. This will come in handy for anybody with an additional SSD installed in a base PS5 console and looking to upgrade to the PS5 Pro this year, as you can transfer the SSD across. Just remember that your chosen SSD must meet Sony’s listed specifications, and you must have a heatsink to ensure effective cooling.

One of my favorite things about adding an internal SSD to PS5 is that it doesn’t replace the console’s stock hard drive. This means you also retain the original storage amount (825GB on PS5, 1TB on PS5 Slim and a sizeable 2TB on PS5 Pro). So, with the SN850X installed in my PS5 Pro, I had a massive 3TB to play with.

PS5 Pro SSD vs. WD_Black SN850X — the results

After switching on my PS5 Pro with the WD_Black SN850X safely installed, I was greeted with a notification screen that the drive needed to be formatted. This took merely a few seconds, and I was then informed that the SSD registered a read speed of 6498 MB/s. Not a bad result, but this is actually a bit lower than its stated maximum speed of 7,300MB/s.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I decided to test transfer speeds and loading times across four PS5 games, and one PS4 game: Elden Ring, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Firstly, I transferred the game from the PS5 Pro’s internal storage to the SN850X SSD and then transferred the game back. You can see the results in this table:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Transfer to SN850X SSD Transfer to PS5 Pro SSD Elden Ring 00:32:14 03:48:43 Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered 00:35:63 04:18:87 The Last of Us Part I 00:27:05 03:10:53 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 00:53:90 04:02:26 Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) 01:52:00 05:10:37

Next, it was time for the real test: Loading speeds. As noted, in 2021 when I tested loading speeds between a base PS5 console and the WD_Black SN850 loading times marginally reduced (on average) when running off the Western Digital SSD. So, I had high hopes for the WD_Black SN850X, which boasts a faster read and write speed than its predecessor.

I opted to test the same five games as before, and for reference, to test loading times, I timed how long it took a game to boot from the PS5 Pro home screen to the first possible instance of gameplay.

I also tested these five games on a standard launch PS5 console and a WD_Black SN850 (installed on a base PS5) to see which offered the quickest loading.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Loading time on PS5 Pro SSD Loading time on SN850X SSD Loading time on PS5 SSD Loading time on SN850 SSD Elden Ring 00:31:28 00:35:35 00:31:94 00:36:26 Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered 00:40:65 00:39:42 00:43:42 00:43:64 The Last of Us Part I 00:22:12 00:23:72 00:21:14 00:20:00 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 00:18:43 00:19:13 00:43:18 00:42:72 Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) 01:01:58 01:06:24 01:07:91 01:07:95

NB: The significant discrepancy between loading times on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 Pro and WB_Black SN850X compared to PS5 and WD_Black SN850 is due to being unable to skip the developer opening animations on the latter. I’m unsure if this is due to the extra power of the PS5 Pro or if it was a technical bug.

Should you buy an internal SSD for PS5 Pro?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Based on my testing, the fastest loading times largely come when playing games directly from the PS5 Pro’s stock SSD. The WD_Black SN850X offered quicker loading compared to the base PS5 and the WD_Black SN850 but was a few seconds slower when pitted against the PS5 Pro’s internal components.

Of course, we’re talking mere seconds here. The load times when running a PS5 (or PS4) game directly off the WD_Black SN850X are still impressive. Not to mention, I would still argue it’s worth adding an internal SSD to your PS5 Pro console for the extra storage alone. Yes, 2TB is plenty, but with 3TB (or more if you opt for a larger model) you'll be sorted for the rest of the PS5 generation.

Plus, now is a great time to be in the market for a new PS5 SSD as Black Friday sales are going live. We’ve seen the 1TB WD_Black SN850X SSD drop well below $100 in seasonal sales before, and it's already discounted to just $99 at Amazon now, with the potential of further reductions over the Black Friday weekend.

So, while adding a WD_Black SN850X to my PS5 Pro may not have further reduced the console’s already super short load times, I'll keep it installed in my console for the foreseeable future. I love having so much available storage that I don’t have to worry about deleting old favorites to make room for new releases.