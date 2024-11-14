27 best gifts for gamers in 2024 — PS5 Pro, Meta Quest 3S and more

Score the perfect gaming gifts this year

Best gifts for gamers
(Image credit: Future)
It’s been an incredible year for gaming with new cutting-edge hardware and highly-rated software hitting the shelves nearly every month. So if you’re looking for the best gifts to buy for the gamer in your life, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Of course, so much choice can be a little overwhelming, which is why we’re here to help you pick out the perfect gaming gifts.  

From the PS5 Pro to the value-centric Meta Quest 3S, there are plenty of big-ticket items that any gamer would love to receive over the holidays. However, if they’ve already got the latest consoles or a top-tier gaming PC, 2024 has seen the release of plenty of must-play games including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the revival of a beloved franchise in College Football 25. Plus, we’ve even picked out a handful of gaming-themed stocking stuffers. 

Let us take the hard work out of your holiday shopping this year. Down below you’ll find all the best gifts for gamers in 2024 with options to suit every budget. 

PlayStation

PS5 Pro

PS5 Pro
The new PlayStation 5 Pro is here, and it's significantly more powerful than the original. What's more, you don't have to worry about finding stock. You'll be considered a hero for wrapping this up under the tree.

PSVR 2

PSVR 2
Sony's second generation PSVR headset is a huge leap in virtual reality technology. The PSVR 2 pairs with the PS5 to deliver next-gen immersion with sharper visuals and the expertly designed Sense controllers. Setup is also a breeze with just a single cable connected to the console.

PlayStation Portal

PlayStation Portal
The PlayStation Portal is a handheld PS5 accessory that lets you remotely play your console via an 8-inch 1080p LCD display sandwiched in between two halves of a DualSense controller. It's quickly become one of the most in-demand gaming accessories for PS5 users.

PS5 DualSense Controller

PS5 DualSense Controller
You can never have too many controllers for PS5 console. The current DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market, featuring haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone.

PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds

PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds
These slick PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds offer crystal-clear sound, 3D audio support and lightning-fast connection speed. You can expect 5 hours of battery, with an additional 10 via the included charging case.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring
As you'd see in our Elden Ring review, this open-world wonder one of the most exciting PS5 games available now. The game is rich in detail with mysteries to unravel, and while it's not a PS5 exclusive, it's definitely best suited for Sony's console.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch OLED
The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, adjustable kickstand and plenty of internal storage support for hundreds of games.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle
This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package for newcomers to Switch gaming.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is an invaluable accessory for dedicated Switch gamers. It sports a more traditional design than the Joy-Cons, a seriously long battery life, a real D-pad and a rugged construction.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
If you're looking for new Switch game, the puzzle-centric Echoes of Wisdom from The Legend of Zelda franchise is a must-play. In this adventure, Zelda seeks to rescue Link, instead of the typical other way around.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date.

Switch Games Organizer Station

Switch Games Organizer Station
Know a gamer with enough Switch games and controllers, but now way to keep it all organized? This brilliant organization station would make a great gift in that case. It can even charge up to 6 Joy-Cons at once.

Xbox

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X
The Xbox Series X is an excellent console gift idea. The stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. Plus, Xbox Game Pass is the best subscription service in gaming.

Xbox Series S 1TB

Xbox Series S 1TB
The new Xbox Series S 1TB is the same great console as the regular Xbox Series S but with a larger 1TB hard drive (compared to the standard models' 512GB). It also comes decked out in a fresh all-black color scheme.

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge
The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge holds up to 12 cans of drink and comes with LED lights and a USB port for charging devices. Designed to replicate the look of the flagship Xbox console it's the perfect novelty gift.

Starfield

Starfield
Starfield is a new universe from Bethesda Game Studios, the creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4. This epic sci-fi RPG lets you embark on adventures among the stars as you taken on quests across more than 1,000 planets.

Game Pass Ultimate

Game Pass Ultimate
Game Pass is Microsoft's premium gaming subscription service and offers access to hundreds of Xbox games including flagship console exclusives like Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Halo Infinite. It's an essential membership for any serious Xbox gamer.

Xbox Series S Charger Stand with Cooling Fan

Xbox Series S Charger Stand with Cooling Fan
The person who has a Xbox Series S already probably doesn't have a stand to keep their controllers and gaming headset organized. This makes a great gift, plus it has a cooling fan to prevent the console from overheating.

Mobile and PC

Backbone One

Backbone One
The Backbone One is one of the best mobile controllers you can buy. It has great ergonomics, solid, tactile buttons and a slick app UI. This device transforms your phone into the gaming machine of your dreams.

Meta Quest 3S

Meta Quest 3S
The Meta Quest 3S is the latest VR headset for gamers, offering a more budget-friendly price while still having te latest performance specs. It currently comes bundled with Batman: Arkham Shadow. Read our full Meta Quest 3S review to learn more.

Steam Deck OLED

Steam Deck OLED
The Stream Deck OLED takes the core foundation of the original and makes it even better with a vibrant new OLED display as the main selling point. It also offers a lighter design, runs cooler and better battery life.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our pick for the best gaming laptop you can buy. It delivers a potent blend of performance, portability and power efficiency in its slick 14-in chassis. It has great battery life, too.

Alienware m18

Alienware m18
The Alienware m18 is the biggest, most powerful gaming laptop we've tested to date. It offers excellent performance, a great keyboard and an 18-inch display. However, it's a little too heavy to be ultra-portable.

Alienware Aurora R15

Alienware Aurora R15
The Alienware Aurora R15 is an excellent gaming PC packing some of the most powerful components around in an attractive, easy-to-open chassis. It tops our roundup of the best gaming PCs for a very good reason.

Corsair K70 Max

Corsair K70 Max
The Corsair K70 Max is a heck of a gaming keyboard with magnetic switches, sound-dampening technology, a durable aluminum frame and a memory foam wrist rest. All of this comes in a slick package for a true winner.

Misc.

Lego Pac-Mac Arcade

Lego Pac-Mac Arcade
The Lego Pac-Mac Arcade isn't technically a piece of tech, but it's a wonderful gift idea for gamers who already have all the gear they possibly need. This 2651-piece set recreates the iconic arcade game with simulated mechanics.

Master Chief Phone/Controller Holder

Master Chief Phone/Controller Holder
Hold and/or display your smartphone or favorite gaming controller with this Master Chief Holder. This is the perfect novelty accessory for any sci-fi shooter fan.

