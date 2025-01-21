First PlayStation Store sale of 2025 has PS5 games from $3 — here’s 12 deals I’d buy now

PlayStation Store has launched its first sales event of 2025. The digital storefront only just called time on its Holiday Sale, but the discounts don't stop coming as the New Year Deals sale has arrived. Right now you can save on essential PS5 games from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to Gran Turismo 7.

To be honest, this probably isn't the strongest PlayStation Store sale we'll see this year (there's a real lack of savings on flagship exclusives), but among the more than 2,000 deals, there are still plenty of worthwhile picks. My favorite deal has to be The Witcher 3 — Wild Hunt for $7. That's an astonishingly low price for a legendary RPG that you can play for literally hundreds of hours.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to save even more, Amazon and Best Buy are offering some epic PS5 game deals of their own, and I've included some of my top picks down below as well. After all, it's always nice to have a physical disc.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $17 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $19 at Best Buy One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming scale of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $24 at Best Buy After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Amazon Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $39 now $26 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art collections and novels. It is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.