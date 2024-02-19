9 best PS5 and PS4 games you (probably) haven’t played in PlayStation Store sale — deals from just $1

The latest PlayStation Store sale, called Planet of the Discounts, includes loads of the very best PS5 games from God of War Ragnarök to Horizon Forbidden West.

However, this collection of more than 2,000 individual discounts also includes savings on loads of excellent PS5 and PS4 games that tend to fly under the radar next to the biggest AAA blockbusters.

From a realistic skateboarding simulator with a complex control system that makes performing even the simplest tricks hugely satisfying, to a chilling horror game with a unique photography mechanic, there’s a game to suit almost all tastes on this list. And even better, several of these games are now cheaper than a fast-food burger with deals starting from less than $2.

If you’ve already played many of the biggest games in the new PlayStation Store sales, here are my top picks of the titles that aren’t quite as popular, but deserve a little more attention.

PlayStation Store sale — Top picks

Session Skate Sim: was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

EA's reboot of the beloved Skate franchise is still a ways off, so anybody looking to grind a hubba or kickflip over a concrete gap in the meantime might want to consider Session: Skate Sim. As the name suggests, this simulator takes a realistic approach to the extreme sport, with controls that aim to replicate the real thing. It takes some practice but once mastered Session is super fun.

Greedfall: was $34 now $10 @ PlayStation Store

Become a legendary Pirate in this roleplaying experience as you can craft your own unique character completing quests in a multitude of ways. You'll also discover a world of magic, with supernatural beings, powerful spells and other surprises to uncover. However, the lack of on-seas combat is a bit of a disappointment but the strong story is the main draw rather than the gameplay.

Ghostrunner: was $29 now $8 @ PlayStation Store

Ghostrunner is a brilliant mix of first-person slasher action and difficult one-hit-death mechanics. Combat is lightening as a single enemy single strike force a restart, yet your enemies are equally vulnerable to your martial artist's katana blade and cyber-ninja equipment. Set in a neon-lit future dystopian, Ghostrunner combines compelling gameplay with a slick setting. It's a wonderful mixture.

Gravity Rush 2: was $19 now $9 @ PlayStation Store

One of the PS4's most underrated exclusives, Gravity Rush 2 is the sequel to the PS Vita original that expands upon its predecessor in practically every single way. You play Kat, a young girl with the ability to manipulate gravity. This power lets you fly through the sky, take on enemies in ariel combat and explore a stylish multi- tiered city. It's manga inspired story is also charming, if a little silly. There's really nothing else like Gravity Rush.

MADiSON: was $34 now $24 @ PlayStation Store

Described as "an immersive and terrifying first-person psychological horror game", MADiSON is a seriously spooky chiller that centers on its possessed camera mechanic. You can use the polaroid shooter to take snaps that will help you solve puzzles and survive the many unfriendly ghosts out to get you. The horror experience also offers a compelling narrative with plenty of surprising twists and turns along the way.

Two Point Campus: was $29 now $10 @ PlayStation Store

From the makers of Two Point Hospital comes Two Point Campus; a management game that tasks you with setting up your very own university then running a tight ship to keep the students happy and the profit margins high. Anybody familiar with the Two Point series will know to expect a zany sense of humor and that shines through on campus as you can create ridiculous educational institutions like Knight School or Wizard Academy.

Kingdom Come Deliverance: was $29 now $4 @ PlayStation Store

Step into an historical accurate recreation of Medieval Bohemia in Kingdom Come: Deliverance; an open-world RPG with a emphasis on realism. There are no dragons or spells to be found here, instead you play the son of a blacksmith who must rise up from humble peasant beginnings to become a respected knight of the kingdom through challenging melee combat and quests that can be tackled in numerous ways. If you want a game that will really transport you to place in history, this is the perfect pick.

Salt and Sanctuary: was $17 now $1 @ PlayStation Store

Often affectionately referred to "Dark Souls in 2D", Salt and Sanctuary is a side-scrolling action-RPG with an emphasis on challenging enemy encounters and tricky boss battles. There are more than 600 weapons, armor pieces, spells and items to pick from, letting you create a character that best suites your playstyle. Packing a stunning art style and an intriguing world to explore, Salt and Sanctuary is a steal at just $1.79.