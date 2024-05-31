5 must-watch PS5 trailers from State of Play 2024 — Astro Bot, Concord, Monster Hunter Wilds and more

The latest PlayStation State of Play event was held yesterday (May 30), and offered up a compelling look at several upcoming PS5 games as well as a few titles heading to PSVR 2 (including Alien Rogue Incursion, which is literally my dream game).

Across the 30-minute showcase, more than a dozen PlayStation games were highlighted, and you can watch a full re-run of the entire State of Play right now. However, if you’re a little pressed for time, or just want to enjoy the good stuff and skip some of the fluff, I’ve picked out the five must-watch trailers down below.

There’s a deep dive on the PlayStation Blog if you want to learn more about any of the games featured in State of Play 2024. And, now without further introduction, here are the five PS5 games that stole the show...

5 best PS5 games at State of Play 2024

Astro Bot

Astro Bot closed out the State of Play 2024, and it’s definitely the title that stole the social media spotlight. Set for launch on September 6, this will be Astro’s first full game (discounting PSVR exclusive Astro Bot: Rescue Mission) and is essentially a sequel to Astro’s Play Room, a free pack-in title available on all PS5 consoles. The freebie still ranks among the best PS5 games, so the idea of a full Astro adventure has me extremely hyped. This charming platformer looks like the perfect celebration of PlayStation’s history, and I can't wait to reunite with the little robot later this year.

Concord

On the other end of the scale, compared to Astro Bot, Concord has had a fairly bruising reception on social media following its presentation at the State of Play. Developer Firewalk treated viewers to a first look at the gameplay of this first-person multiplayer shooter, and at least to my eyes, it looks like a pretty fun time. Albeit, the parrals between Concord and online favorites like Overwatch are a little too on the nose. I’d wager Concord’s general reception wasn’t helped by a lengthy CGI trailer that didn’t accurately represent the shooter gameplay.

Monster Hunter Wilds

State of Play 2024 offered a new trailer for the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Monster Hunter World. In Wilds, you’ll be able to explore a vast open world in search of behemoths to slay, and then use collected resources to craft better gear. It’s the same formula the franchise has dined out on for two decades, but why fix something that isn’t broken? To be honest, I’ve never quite clicked with the Monster Hunter series, but the reception to this latest trailer from longtime fans has been very positive so I’d say Wilds is shaping up nicely.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

The latest installment in the legendary Dynasty Warriors series is coming next year. Dynasty Warriors: Origins promises the largest battles ever seen in a musou game, and will center on a new hero that must fight to survive during the intense Three Kingdoms era. This appears to be another sequel that isn’t particularly concerned with reinventing the well-established wheel, but Dynasty Warriors fans wouldn’t have things any other way. Promising “1 vs. 1,000 action” if you want large-scale skirmish Dynasty Warriors: Origins should be on your radar.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where Winds Meet

It’s always pleasant to see some new IPs sprinkled into these showcases, and of the brand-new titles revealed at State of Play 2024, Where Winds Meet was the one that most caught my attention. Described as an “open-world action-adventure RPG set in ancient China”, the trailer gave me some big Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Rise of the Ronin and Ghost of Tsushima vibes, and considering the strength of those three games, that’s certainly not a bad thing. There’s no release date information yet, but I’m intrigued to know more over the coming months.

Everything featured at State of Play 2024