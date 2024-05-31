5 biggest new games launching in June 2024 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC

We’re approaching the middle of the year fast, and the big video game releases aren't slowing down anytime soon. The summer lineup looks especially exciting with titles like Star Wars Outlaws in August and Stalker 2 in September, but that doesn’t mean June 2024 doesn’t have some notable entries either.

This month looks particularly exciting for console owners, with two major online game expansions launching. Gamers can look forward to diving into these new content packs, offering fresh challenges and immersive experiences. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is also set to receive some must-play titles you won’t want to miss.

If you’re looking for something fresh to play over the coming weeks, we have a roundup of the best new games launching this month down below.

Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (June 3)

Platforms: PC (June 3), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X (June 18)

A new chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online saga will soon be here. Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road focuses on the return of a Daedric Prince named Ithelia. In this storyline you must band together with your allies to learn more about the prince’s schemes and followers. Protecting the residents of Tamriel becomes your top mission, as the long-forgotten Ithelia threatens to cause chaos in her wake.

Gold Road actually continues the threads left behind in the Necrom chapter released last year. However, you can still enjoy this story even if you haven’t played earlier adventures in the universe. This time, you’ll have the chance to try the Scribing system, which is a new feature that allows you to collect and upgrade unique skills. These skills are called Grimoires, and they encourage players to tailor their character’s primary and secondary playstyle.

Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road: $39 @ Steam

Explore another thrilling chapter in Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road. This new story introduces you to a cunning Daedric Prince as her emergence threatens to bring chaos to Tamriel. Gold Road looks like another perfect entry in the franchise, and it will also bring you a new zone located southwest of Cyrodiil.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (June 4)

Platforms: PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The world of Destiny keeps on growing, and the shooter's latest major expansion will expand the sci-fi universe even further. Taking place after the events of Lightfall, Destiny 2: The Final Shape focuses on your journey to finding the Witness, an immensely powerful being who escaped through a portal inside the Traveler. Now it’s up to you to finally put an end to this evil entity, but first, you must go deep into the heart of the Traveler and end the war between light and darkness.

This campaign is the main focus of the expansion since it follows a more linear narrative. Your reality will start to change the more you journey into the pale heart, as the Witness likes to taint and manipulate everything in its path. You’ll also face off against a new type of enemy called the Subjugators, and they’ll be using stasis/strand powers. You can also expect a load of new loot to add to your collection.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape: $49 @ PlayStation Store

Destiny 2: The Final Shape transports you into the Witness's twisted design as you travel through the Traveler’s heart. This standard edition includes the story campaign, additional supers, a new location in a vast landscape, and collectible armor and weapons that will increase your power.

Star Wars: Hunters (June 4)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Put your fighting skills to the test in Star Wars: Hunters, a new thrilling third person combat game on the Nintendo Switch. Located on the planet of Vespaara, you will join other hunters in an arena and explore engaging battlegrounds set in the iconic Star Wars universe. You can set up your dream team, plan your skills, and customize your character to become a winner in the competitive field.

Star Wars: Hunters is actually free to play, and you can download it as soon as it releases on June 4. However, there is a bounty pack edition that costs $15, giving you access to the main game, Imara Vex's plum bounty hunter costume, her plum rifle weapon wrap, a bounty puck sticker, the your champion victory pose, and 500 crystals for in-game spending.

Star Wars: Hunters: FREE @ Nintendo Store

Battle it out Star Wars style in the third-person combat game Star Wars: Hunters. Join other competitors in an arena and put your fighting skills to the test. Customize your character and use the right hunter skills to truly stand out. Now is your chance to become a battle warrior in one of the most beloved science-fiction universes ever.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (June 21)

Platforms: PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the long-awaited expansion for Elden Ring. This game follows the story of Malenia's twin brother, Empyrean Miquella, who is venturing into the Land of Shadow. This is a place obscured by the Erdtree, which is a giant golden tree above the Lands Between. Your adventure will explore new lands and dark secrets as you follow in Miquella’s footsteps. But prepare to also be immersed in dangerous dungeons that hold some of the most menacing enemies.

This compelling story will also tell you more about Queen Marika and what she did in the Land of Shadow. There are several editions you can buy, including the standard, deluxe, and collector’s edition. Purchasing the deluxe bundle gives you the Elden Ring base game, the new DLC, and a digital artbook and original soundtrack.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree: $39 @ Steam

Dive deeper into the world of Elden Ring with the new DLC Shadow of the Erdtree. This expansion takes you on Miquella’s journey to the Land of Shadow. Explore dark secrets hidden within strange new lands as you fight some of the most menacing enemies in the Elden Ring universe.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (June 27)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

The upcoming remaster of the Nintendo 3DS game Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is almost upon us. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD follows the same premise but includes visually improved graphics that will enhance your experience on the Switch. This game requires you to retrieve the missing shards of the Dark Moon (a powerful object that keeps ghosts in a peaceful state) across many haunted mansions. Each mansion holds a variety of puzzles you must solve, along with sneaky ghosts to capture with your Poltergust 5000.

This spooky adventure should be fun for anyone who wants a relaxing but engaging game. Want to enjoy Luigi's Mansion 2 HD with friends too? The ScareScraper challenge allows you and up to three players to take on the haunting building full of ghosts. Band together with your friends to beat this scary tower locally or online.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: $59 @ Best Buy

Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000.