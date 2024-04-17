PS5 games on PC are getting a major upgrade that includes a long-requested feature

The trademark pop of a PlayStation Trophy is one of the most satisfying sounds in gaming. It’s an audio cue that has become the obsession of millions of gamers on PlayStation hardware over the past 15 years and very soon PC gamers will be able to experience the joy of trophy hunting as a major update is bringing the feature to the best gaming PCs.

PlayStation Blog confirms that Sony is launching a bespoke PlayStation overlay that will allow PC gamers to access their PlayStation Network account (sign up required) and see things like their Friends list and profile page, as well as earn PlayStation Trophies on PC.

PlayStation. Trophies. On. PC.Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the first PlayStation game on PC that uses our new PlayStation overlay, which includes your Friends list, Trophies, Settings and Profile. This feature is available on Windows PCs and accessed via in-game menu. pic.twitter.com/MbNomoBQNFApril 17, 2024 See more

The first game to support this feature will be Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut which is scheduled to release on PC on May 16. As a proud holder of the Ghost of Tsushima platinum trophy on both PS4 and PS5, I can confirm that GoT is a fantastic game with a really fun trophy list that extends the life of one of the best PS5 games.

It's also been confirmed that trophies will carry across platforms, so any trophies earned on your PSN account on PS5 will transfer over to PC, and vice-versa.

The joys of Trophy hunting

If you’ve somehow missed the PlayStation Trophy craze of the last few years, trophies are PlayStation’s equivalent of Steam Achievements. Like Achievements, Trophies are awarded for completing specific tasks in-game and can range from the very simple (like completing Ghost of Tsushima’s prologue) to more laborious demands, like finding all 49 Fox Dens hidden across game's vast island of Tsushima map.

PlayStation Trophies come in four varieties: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. The latter is unlocked when you’ve collected every other trophy, and many PlayStation gamers have become extremely invested in boosting their platinum collection as much as possible. I expect PC gamers will also be hooked on amassing as many Trophies as possible soon. That "pop" sound is just too darn satisfying to ignore!

Sony hasn’t confirmed if the PlayStation overlay, and the ability to collect Trophies, will be added to previous PlayStation Studios games ported over to PC such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. But we can assume going forward all PlayStation published games on PC will take advantage of this upgrade.

This is just the latest in Sony’s ongoing support of the PC gaming space, and don’t expect that support to wane anytime soon. During a recent earnings call, PlayStation Chairman Hiroki Totoki may have suggested that more PS5 games will be coming to PC down the line.

Big hitters like God of War Ragnarök, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us Part II Remastered remain locked to PlayStation hardware but could head to PC in the future.

It’s quite clear that Sony views PC gaming as a key market worth exploring and the launch of this new PC-specific overlay is just the latest move designed to court PC gamers. And I expect it’ll go down a treat. Speaking from experience, I can attest that once you start earning PlayStation Trophies it’s hard to stop chasing that high.