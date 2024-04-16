PlayStation Spring Sale has must-play PS5 and PS4 for $20 or less — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

The annual PlayStation Store Spring Sale offers discounts on the best PS5 games alongside savings on the latest releases. But you don’t have to spend much to pick up excellent PS5 and PS4 games as this seasonal sale also includes a massive collection of titles for $20 or less. And this includes massive blockbuster games.

This latest PlayStation Store sale offers more than 3,300 deals in total with the best savings under $20 including the Batman Arkham Collection for just $5 or the essential Bloodborne for $9 . Plus, if you’ve been watching the new Fallout TV show on Prime Video and fancy taking a trip to the wasteland yourself, Fallout 4 is just $4 while the online-focused Fallout 76 is $7 .

Several PlayStation exclusive games have also been discounted including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $19 (was $49) and Horizon: Forbidden West also for $19 (was $39). The latter deal is technically on a PS4 copy of the game but comes with a free PS5 upgrade. Other noteworthy deals include Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition almost 70% off and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition for $15 , which is 60% off its full list price.

Alongside this PlayStation Store sale, Amazon and Best Buy are also discounting top PS5 games, so I’m also including some of my favorite deals at these retailers down below for those gamers who prefer a physical disc over a digital download. Now let’s dive into all the best PS5 and PS4 game deals you can score right now…

Best PlayStation Spring Sale deals under $20

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 and PS4 games: <a href="https://store.playstation.com/en-us/category/70e94b4f-a555-4b31-91fe-1bf4b8050464/1" data-link-merchant="store.playstation.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $5 @ PlayStation Store

Immortals Fenyx Rising: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FImmortals-Fenyx-Rising-PlayStation-5-Standard%2Fdp%2FB08HTF5KKB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $11 @ Amazon

The PS5's best answer to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Immortals Fenyx Rising drops you into a lush open-world that is dotted with hidden tombs and challenge dungeons to discover. It also packs a funny story steeped in Greek mythology and has so many doodads to collect that you'll probably be playing this one for weeks. This is a real steal at just $11 at Amazon.

NBA 2K24 (Kobe Bryant Edition): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6550657&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fnba-2k24-kobe-bryant-edition-playstation-5%2F6550657.p%3FskuId%3D6550657&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $19 @ Best Buy

Take to the court in the most authentic basketball simulator around, NBA 2K24 is the latest iteration of the popular franchise and it looks and plays better than ever. This year's entry in the long-running series is all about the Black Mamba himself, Kobe Bryant, and a new mode gives you he chance to recreate some of his most legendary moments on his rise to sporting stardom.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASSASSINS-CREED-MIRAGE-STANDARD-PLAYSTATION-5%2Fdp%2FB0BDTQY4FR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/assassins-creed-mirage" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fstar-wars-jedi-survivor-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6528657.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/star-wars-jedi-survivor-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars game in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith Inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning action-adventure combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Resident Evil 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FResident-Evil-4-PS5-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0BJTKYLCB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/resident-evil-4" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Persona 3 Reload: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPersona-3-Reload-Standard-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0CGFCC193%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Persona 3 Reload is a full remake of the beloved original game that set the structure for the Persona franchise as we know it today. You play a newcomer to Port Island and must live the everyday life of a student, while also exploring a dark mirror world full of dangerous shadows when the clock strikes midnight. Persona 3 Reload is perfect for newcomers and franchises veterans alike.