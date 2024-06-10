NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #99 (Monday, June 10 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Print edition" — is pretty easy to decode, but some of its answers may be a bit tougher to tease out.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #99, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #99, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #99.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #99 is... "Print edition".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "'Read all about it!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PEAR

FLIRT

FOUL

LODGE

FIRES

SOLD

CLIP

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'N' and ends with 'R'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's NEWSPAPER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #99

Drumroll, please...

COLUMN

FOLIO

ARTICLE

CAPTION

FOLD

PAGE

BYLINE

...and the spangram was NEWSPAPER.

Strands #99

“Print edition”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Perhaps it's down to my past decade in publishing (albeit only occasionally doing magazine or newspaper work), but the clue of "Print edition" was immediately obvious to me. So much so, in fact, that I got the spangram with my first move, seeing the word NEWSPAPER spelt from top to bottom and dividing the board in two.

From there on in, it was simply a case of spotting words to do with print media, which wasn't too tough.

COLUMN was spelt out in the top right-hand corner, and FOLIO was opposite it on the left. Immediately below it was ARTICLE, albeit a bit tougher to see as it was spelt backwards. CAPTION completed the left half of the board neatly.

The right-hand side of the board was a little more about layouts with two four-letter words - FOLD and PAGE - jumping out immediately. That simply left BYLINE to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

