NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #98 (Sunday, June 9 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Beat the heat" — is a touch misleading in my eyes, but the words themselves aren't too tricky to find once you have the link.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #98, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #98, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #98.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #98 is... "Way to grow!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "'Green fingers".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

RATE

DONE

RANT

HARE

NODES

NOTICES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'G' and ends with 'N'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GARDEN.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #98

Drumroll, please...

SUNLIGHT

SPACE

EARTH

WATER

SEEDS

LOVE

PROTECTION

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GARDEN.

Strands #98

“Way to grow!”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Pretty straightforward today. The theme, "Way to grow!" immediately made me think of plants and gardening, and sure enough I saw the (very short) spangram - GARDEN - spanning the middle of the board, from left to right.

Immediately underneath the spangram, going in the same direction, was SUNLIGHT, and below that was SPACE. Completing the bottom of the board was EARTH, and taken together, these three things suggest elements a green-fingered individual needs to make a garden thrive.

With that now clear, I searched for WATER, which I found in the top right-hand corner, with SEEDS nestled to its left. The next one - LOVE - is a wee bit tenuous, but it did help expose the final word, and the longest answer of the lot: PROTECTION.

Some of those words felt a bit of a stretch with the theme, but there we are. Hopefully tomorrow's puzzle will be the right kind of cryptic.

Yesterday's Strands answers

