NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #82 (Friday, May 24 2024)
Need help with Strands #82? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Raise a glass" — isn't hugely obscure, but you may need knowledge of drinks to get through it unscathed.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #82, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #82, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #82.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #82 is... "Raise a glass".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Shaken, not stirred."
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- QUIZ
- TIRES
- STACK
- GRATIS
- STATIC
- MOIST
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'S'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's COCKTAILS.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #81?
Drumroll, please...
- GIMLET
- DAIQUIRI
- SPRITZ
- MARGARITA
- MOJITO
- SOUR
...and the spangram was COCKTAILS.
🟡🔵🔵🔵
🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. Another easy one today, as long as you know your cocktail menu inside out.
Initially, I thought the theme - "Raise a glass" - might be related to types of wine. But no sooner had I started looking for the 'M' in 'merlot', did I spot the spangram: COCKTAILS, spanning from the top of the board to the bottom.
Quickly abandoning my search for wines, the cocktails flowed as quickly as they would have on a night out in my 20s.
GIMLET caught my eye in the bottom-right corner, and that was swiftly followed by DAIQUIRI in the top right. That left just SPRITZ to find on the right side of the board.
MARGARITA took out most of the letters on the left-hand side, filling up the top corner easily. MOJITO followed, and that just left 'S', 'O', 'R' and 'U' to decode into SOUR. A nice, straightforward round.
