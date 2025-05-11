NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #435 (Monday, May 12 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "A little respect" — is a little tricky until you have a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #435, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #435, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #435.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #435 is... "A little respect".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Earned, not given".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STAIN

CARED

RETCHED

MANE

REACT

REACH

STING

RANGE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with D.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STREETCRED.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #435?

Drumroll, please...

NAME

STANDING

REPUTATION

CHARACTER

STATURE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was STREETCRED

Strands #435

“A little respect”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I think I'm having a slow start to my week, because I really struggled to think of what "A little respect" could mean at first, and ended up using a clue.

When it revealed NAME, I was still a bit lost, but then I saw STANDING in the bottom-right corner, and it all became clear. This is about REPUTATION, a word I found to its left.

With that in mind, I was able to get the spangram of STREETCRED in a mirrored 'L' shape across the board.

Two words were left to find in the area it cordoned off: CHARACTER was on the right-hand side, while STATURE was on the left.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #434 right here.