NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #427 (Sunday, May 4 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Star Wars: A New Hope'" — isn't so much a clue as telling you what it's about (albeit, a very specific part of the movie).

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #427, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #427, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #427.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #427 is... "Star Wars: A New Hope".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "That iconic opening".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BRAWL

TAXI

TEEN

LACE

TIARA

BRACE

PILE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with O and ends with L.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's OPENINGCRAWL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #427?

Drumroll, please...

GALAXY

TIME

SPACE

LONG

REBEL

EMPIRE

PLANET

...and the spangram was OPENINGCRAWL

Strands #427

“Star Wars: A New Hope”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. In theory this should be a nice and easy one, given the theme of "Star Wars: A New Hope" isn't so much a clue as an overt giveaway.

But in practice, you're not looking for words like "Skywalker" or "wookie", but lines from that iconic text that scrolls down the screen at the beginning of the movie.

It took me a while to cotton onto this, and I owe it to the presence of 'X', which I correctly assumed was part of GALAXY in the bottom-left corner.

I found TIME to its left and SPACE to its right, but it was only when I connected LONG above it that I finally cottoned on. These must all be words as part of the OPENINGCRAWL - the spangram spelt diagonally from the top left to the bottom right.

With that established, finding the last three answers was simple enough. REBEL was in the bottom half of the right-hand side, with EMPIRE above it in the top right. That just left PLANET to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

