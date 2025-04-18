NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #412 (Saturday, April 19 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "___ a ___" — is really quite hard to decode at first, but will become clear with a few answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #412, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #412, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #412.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #412 is... "___ a ___".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Possessive expressions".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BREAK

STEAL

GREAT

FILES

FINDER

CHAMBER

BRAT

TALKER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts and ends with T.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TAKETHAT.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #412?

Drumroll, please...

HIKE

HINT

NUMBER

CHANCE

BREATHER

GANDER

SELFIE

...and the spangram was TAKETHAT.

Strands #412

“___ a ___”

💡🔵💡🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This was pretty tricky. At first, I thought it might be pairs of words separated by 'A' (like "whack" and "mole"), but after failing to come up with any combinations, I ended up using two clues that revealed HIKE and HINT.

With those on the board, it was clear that this was related to phrases starting "take a", and I duly connected TAKETHAT as the spangram to split the board in two. Annoyingly, I had tried to connect "take" earlier as part of my disproven theory, but that's the way the game goes sometimes.

Now it was just a case of finding other possible endings for the phrase "take a". First, I found NUMBER in the bottom right, followed by CHANCE above it. Above that, was BREATHER (again, annoying as I'd found "breath" before) to complete the right-hand side of the board.

That left two answers to dig out on the opposite side. GANDER was in the bottom-left corner, which meant only SELFIE remained at the top to complete a rather tricky puzzle.

