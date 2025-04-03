NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #397 (Friday, April 4 2025)

By published

Need help with Strands #397? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Step on it!" — deliberately sends you in the wrong direction, and it's tricky even when you know what it's about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #397, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #397, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #397.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #397 is... "Step on it!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Getting under your feet".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • NEARER
  • DOTE
  • DRAIN
  • WHERE
  • METAL
  • RAIL
  • TEAM
  • MALE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FLOORING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #397?

Drumroll, please...

  • CONCRETE
  • TERRAZZO
  • HARDWOOD
  • LINOLEUM
  • LAMINATE

Strands #397

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FLOORING.

Strands #397

“Step on it!”

🟡💡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I must be having a slow day today. Even though I got the spangram of FLOORING right away, I was still convinced this was going to be about different phrases for acceleration.

It was only when a clue revealed the word CONRETE that I realized that, no, this was quite literally about different kinds of flooring.

Even then, I found it tricky. I've not heard of TERRAZZO before, but there wasn't really anywhere else that the double 'Z' could go, so I figured it out via a quick game of trial and error.

HARDWOOD, in the top-left corner, however, is one I should have got right away. And with that out the way I was able to get LINOLEUM to its right.

That just left LAMINATE on the left-hand side to complete a rather tricky puzzle, without all that many answers.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #396 right here.

