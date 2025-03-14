NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #377 (Saturday, March 15 2025)

News
By published

Need help with Strands #377? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Jump to:
Strands today: Quick menu

1. Today's hints

2. Today's answer

3. Yesterday's answer

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Free for all" — is somewhat tenuous making for a tricky puzzle.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #377, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #377, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #377.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #377 is... "Free for all".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Event freebies".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • LOCATE
  • SHRINE
  • BADGE
  • WEDGE
  • SWAN
  • TABLET
  • SLICE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SWAGBAG.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #377?

Drumroll, please...

  • TOTE
  • DECAL
  • BOTTLE
  • LANYARD
  • NOTEBOOK
  • PENCIL
  • SHIRT

Strands #377

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SWAGBAG.

Strands #377

“Free for all”

💡🔵💡🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Not the most inspiring puzzle today. Are the contents of swag bags really the most interesting topic to make a puzzle around? I'm not convinced.

Or maybe I'm just making excuses for the fact it took me two clues to figure out what was going on. The first revealed TOTE in the top-left corner, which left me none the wiser, while the second exposed DECAL below it.

Right, got it. I connected SWAGBAG across the middle of the board and then began thinking about the kinds of tat I've accumulated over a decade of attending events for work.

BOTTLE was the first one, in the bottom-right corner, followed by LANYARD to its left. I then grabbed NOTEBOOK in the bottom-left corner to complete the lower section.

Two words were left in the top-right corner, and I had a little trouble uncoupling them. But when I eventually connected PENCIL, there was only one way to link the remaining letters. It was, of course, SHIRT.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #376 right here.

See more Gaming News
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #357 (Sunday, February 23 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #369 (Friday, March 7 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #347 (Thursday, February 13 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #376 (Friday, March 14 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #375 (Thursday, March 13 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #361 (Thursday, February 27 2025)
Latest in Gaming
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #377 (Saturday, March 15 2025)
The PlayStation Portal on a counter with the start screen for Horizon Forbidden West
PlayStation Portal just got upgraded cloud streaming features — here’s what’s new
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 14 (#642)
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Ultra just tipped to replace Pro Max in new leak — with these key upgrades
RCS messaging on an iPhone
Forget green bubbles — iPhones will soon get encrypted RCS messaging to Androids
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
Latest Google Pixel 10 leak could make you want to skip it altogether
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed
More about gaming
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
NYTimes Connections

NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)
Cadan Murley of England watches the rugby ball come towards him during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship.
Wales vs England live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide, players to watch
Jamie Osborne of Ireland during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship 2025 with the ball in his hands.
Italy vs Ireland live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide, players to watch
Max Verstappen driving his Red Bull round a bend during Bahrain testing for the 2025 season.
How to watch Formula 1 2025 online without cable — never miss a Grand Prix
Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg in February 2025
Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final online
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Ultra just tipped to replace Pro Max in new leak — with these key upgrades
RCS messaging on an iPhone
Forget green bubbles — iPhones will soon get encrypted RCS messaging to Androids
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
Latest Google Pixel 10 leak could make you want to skip it altogether
Instagram app on iPhone
Instagram was down — live updates on the quick outage
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike