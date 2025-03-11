NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #374 (Wednesday, March 12 2025)
Need help with Strands #374? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Bearing gifts" — is tricky to decode, even with an answer or two on the board.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #374, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #374, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #374.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #374 is... "Bearing gifts".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "God-given abilities".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- ROSES
- STARE
- STARLING
- STRESS
- STRODE
- SINGS
- KILLS
- STALE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with P and ends with Y.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's PRODIGY.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #374?
Drumroll, please...
- KNACK
- PROWESS
- SKILL
- TALENT
- CHOPS
- STRENGTH
- FLAIR
...and the spangram was PRODIGY.
Strands #374
“Bearing gifts”
🔵🔵🔵🔵
💡🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. I must admit that I didn't get the double meaning of the theme — "Bearing gifts" — until quite late on in the puzzle.
Despite that, I didn't have to use any clues after I accidentally found my first word — KNACK — in the top-left corner. When I connected PROWESS to its right, I confirmed this was all about synonyms for ability.
With that in mind, I found TALENT below KNACK and SKILL floating in the bottom half of the grid. I was then able to connect the spangram of PRODIGY across the middle. "Bearing" in the context of the theme, presumably refers to childbirth — hence "prodigy".
Three more words were left to find, all in the lower half. I found CHOPS spelt backwards along the bottom, followed by STRENGTH directly below the spangram. All that was left was to connect FLAIR to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #373 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
